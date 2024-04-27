Highlights Damian Lillard's ankle injury impacted his performance in Game 3, but he was able to tough it out and continue playing.

The Bucks need Lillard's scoring and leadership in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo to remain competitive in the playoffs.

Milwaukee's poor performance without Lillard highlights his importance to the team and the potential impact on their playoff success.

Milwaukee Bucks' star guard Damian Lillard suffered an apparent ankle injury in the first quarter of Game 3 on Friday after landing awkwardly on the Indiana Pacers' Pascal Siakam's foot on a shot attempt. After finishing a tough circus layup, Lillard held his ankle and knee and did not get up to recover for the Bucks' defensive possession.

Lillard walked gingerly to the bench before heading to the locker room. While it initially appeared to be a serious injury, the eight-time All-Star was able to return only a few minutes later. The effects of the injury became evident in an inefficient night for Lillard, but he was still able to play his regular postseason minutes before appearing to re-aggrevate his ailment late in the fourth quarter.

Milwaukee's head coach, Doc Rivers, alluded that Lillard's injury was more serious than he made it look during the team's Game 3 overtime loss.

"I think it's [Lillard's] Achilles again, so we'll see"

As the Bucks made their second-half comeback, Lillard was ineffective down the stretch. Instead, it was Khris Middleton's heroics nearly leading Milwaukee to an unlikely road victory. According to their coach, Lillard knew his limitations, even if he was able to continue playing.

"Honestly, Dame was really struggling. In the overtime, he literally said, 'I'll be the decoy. I just can't go as far as explosion.' So I thought Dame just being out there was huge for us"

Bucks Will Need Lillard to Advance

Milwaukee has already been without Giannis Antetokounmpo this postseason

The Bucks already entered the 2024 NBA Playoffs shorthanded, as former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is recovering from a late-season calf injury without a set date for his return.

With Antetokounmpo sidelined, the Bucks obviously aren't the all-around powerhouse that teams have become accustomed to facing in recent years. The team's dynamic is much different, with Milwaukee upping their dose of three-pointers when Antetokounmpo, arguably the league's most dominant inside scorer, can't suit up. The team's rebounding and defensive repertoire take a massive hit in his absence, as well.

The spectacular outside shooting skills of Lillard made for the perfect pairing on paper, while also ensuring Milwaukee stays competitive even when one of their stars is sidelined. The Bucks stayed healthy enough this year to not endure long stretches without just one of their stars — nevermind both of them.

Milwaukee has played poorly without Lillard in his first season with the Bucks. If he is ruled out for Game 4 or can't give his best effort, the team will look like a shell of the contending-caliber reputation the franchise has built with Antetokounmpo.

Bucks Stats Without Damian Lillard or Giannis Antetokounmpo Category Without Lillard Without Antetokounmpo Record 1-8 4-5 PPG 110.1 113.1

Considering Lillard was able to finish out Game 3, it seems likely that he will attempt to tough out the injury in a pivotal Game 4. The Bucks will likely need another offensive gem from Khris Middleton in order to keep this series competitive. If not, Milwaukee could be headed for another first-round exit.