Highlights Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points per game and 31.2 points per 36 minutes for the sixth straight year.

Michael Jordan accomplished that four times, Wilt Chamberlain two times, and LeBron zero times.

The Bucks dropped to the third seed after a loss on Sunday, and will need Antetokounmpo back from his injury to position themselves for a playoff run.

Even though he missed the last few games of the season due to a calf issue, Giannis Antetokounmpo still made history, accomplishing a feat more times than any other player in league history.

Antetokounmpo finished the 2023-24 season averaging 30.4 points per game, and 31.2 points per 36 minutes. It is the sixth straight year in which he has accomplished that feat, standing testament to how skilled The Greek Freak truly is.

Even more outstanding is the fact that no other player has ever accomplished the feat in league history more times than Antetokounmpo has. Michael Jordan was the closest, accomplishing it on four occasions.

Wilt Chamberlain, one of the game’s all-time greats, only did it twice. And current legend LeBron James has never accomplished the feat in his 20-year career.

Elite Greek Freak

Antetokounmpo has led the Bucks to success this season, but his injury creates a major unknown

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar has averaged 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists this season. In 73 games played, he has shot 61.1 percent from the field. The only problem is that he has missed the last few games due to a calf injury sustained on Tuesday, April 9 against the Boston Celtics.

Giannis Antetokounmpo – 2023-24 vs Career Stats Category 2023-24 Career PPG 30.4 23.4 RPG 11.5 9.8 APG 6.5 4.9 FG% 61.1 54.5 3PT% 27.4 28.6

It was a non-contact injury, but has still kept him sidelined since it was sustained. Calf injuries are finicky, and the Bucks do not want Antetokounmpo to injure it further. But with the playoffs fast approaching, the Bucks’ playoff run will be short-lived if they do not get him back in time.

Third Seed Locked Up For Bucks

Bucks dropped to the third seed following a loss and a Knicks win

The Bucks finished with the third seed in the Eastern Conference after being in second place for much of the season. They dropped to third on the final day of the regular season following a 113-88 blowout loss to the Orlando Magic, combined with the New York Knicks’ thrilling 120-119 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls.

Bobby Portis and Khris Middleton each scored 17 points for Milwaukee, and Damian Lillard added 16. However, it was not enough to overcome the Magic, who officially set their own playoff position with this win. The Bucks have now lost eight of their last eleven games, far from an ideal stretch before entering the playoffs.

The Bucks will face the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs. On paper, that seems like a matchup Milwaukee can win, but if they are without Antetokounmpo, it will be a tall hill to surmount.