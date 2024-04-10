Highlights Giannis Antetokounmpo left the Bucks game on Tuesday against the Boston Celtics due to apparent calf injury.

Antetokounmpo was helped off the court during the third quarter.

Antetokounmpo's injury could have a major impact on Milwaukee's playoff outlook and hopes of a potential title run.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo left Tuesday night’s game against the Boston Celtics after suffering an apparent injury.

The incident, which occurred during the third quarter of the game, appears to have been a non-contact injury affecting the calf of Antetokounmpo. After a lay-up by Damian Lillard, Giannis appeared to jog down the court before falling to the ground, clutching his Achilles region.

Antetokounmpo had to be helped off the court and left for the locker room. He did appear to be walking on his own, which was a positive sign. But if Antetokounmpo is seriously injured, it will not bode well for Milwaukee’s playoff hopes.

At the time of the injury, which was 3:37 remaining in the third quarter, the Bucks had a large 73-58 lead over the Celtics.

Antetokounmpo came into the game averaging 30.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game this season. In 72 games, he is shooting 61.1 percent from the field and 27.4 percent from the three-point range.