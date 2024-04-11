Highlights Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss remainder of 2024 NBA regular season after suffering a calf strain.

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers hopes for his return at the start of the 2024 NBA playoffs, but is prioritizing health.

Antetokounmpo's injuries pose a major concern for a Bucks team that had struggled down the final stretch of the regular season.

After sustaining a leg injury against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been diagnosed with a left soleus strain.

Per a team announcement, Antetokounmpo will miss the remainder of Milwaukee's regular season games. Until he returns, he will receive daily treatment and evaluation. Antetokounmpo sustained his calf injury on a non-contact play late in the third quarter, making his way up the court after the Celtics guard Derrick White made a three-pointer.

Doc Rivers ‘Hoping’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Be Healthy For Playoffs

Giannis will miss the remainder of the regular season with a calf injury

Speaking about the injury before their matchup against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said that he's "hoping" Antetokounmpo is ready for the start of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, per ESPN reporter Jamal Collier.

"Yeah, I'm hoping. I don't know, I'm just hoping." — Doc Rivers

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski adds that Antetokounmpo's "left Achilles tendon is fully intact and his return to play will come with how quickly his left calf strain heals." To that point, though the primary concern when Antetokounmpo went down was his calf muscle, he's been experiencing Achilles tendinitis this spring as well.

Antetokounmpo's physical health is the most important of any player on the team due to his prominence in the pecking order on offense and the impact that he makes on defense. More than a two-way playmaker, Antetokounmpo is a two-time MVP who led the franchise to their second championship in franchise history in 2020.

Having already proven himself capable of winning a championship without a star whose stature matches that of Damian Lillard, there's a real expectation for the Bucks to be championship contenders this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Stats Category First MVP Season (2018-19) Second MVP Season (2019-20) 2023-24 PPG 27.7 29.5 30.4 RPG 12.5 13.6 11.5 APG 5.9 5.6 6.5 SPG 1.3 1.0 1.2 BPG 1.5 1.0 1.1 FG% 57.8 55.3 61.1

After all, if there wasn't, it's unlikely that Milwaukee would have fired first-year head coach Adrian Griffin when he was 30-13 at the time.

An explosive forward at 6-foot-11, Antetokounmpo's calf and Achilles injuries are particularly concerning. Although he has an impressive resume, he's not a natural shooter or particularly skilled with his footwork. Such skills would allow him to rely more on his technical mastery than his physical dominance. Yet, the 29-year-old is shooting 32.3 percent from 10 to 16 feet away from the rim this season. He's made just 27.4 percent of his 3s.

With three games remaining on their schedule, the Bucks may not have to be without Antetokounmpo for too long. Nonetheless, the NBA Playoffs begin on Apr. 20, so there will have to be a quick turnaround in his recovery process. Furthermore, like last postseason, Milwaukee has to toe the line between pushing their franchise cornerstone and protecting him from preventable injuries.