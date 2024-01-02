Highlights The Milwaukee Bucks have title aspirations and are currently one of the top teams in the NBA.

Khris Middleton's scoring output has decreased since his knee surgery, raising questions about his future with the team.

Middleton's performance this season has been puzzling, with lower scoring but higher shooting efficiency.

The Milwaukee Bucks boast one of the best starting fives in the NBA, but for Khris Middleton, in his first season back since having knee surgery, scoring hasn’t appeared to have come as easy as it once did.

With his scoring output at its lowest since the 2014-15 season, NBA insider Mark Medina has questions over whether the 32-year-old’s health will ‘stand up’ this season and beyond, noting that he has lost the ‘explosiveness’ he once possessed.

Bucks' title aspirations

24-9 record, 2nd in the East and 3rd overall in the NBA

Milwaukee came into the 2023-24 regular season as one of the leading favorites to wind up hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy come June, after being the recipient of a blockbuster trade that landed seven-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard in Wisconsin.

Despite losing NBA All-Defensive First Team guard, Jrue Holiday, as collateral in the Lillard trade, so far, the deal has proved to be a successful one, at least on offense, with the Bucks currently sitting second in the Eastern Conference with a 24-9 winning record.

Led by their franchise star, and two-time MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks boast the fourth-best offense in the Association, as exemplified by their offensive rating of 120.7. However, their defense leaves little to be desired, where their 115.4 defensive ranking is only a mere 20th.

In spite of this, Milwaukee are still considered the fifth-best team based on net rating, with their plus-5.3 rating, tied with the Western Conference's leading team, Minnesota Timberwolves.

With some early, and unexpected, growing pains of a new star-studded line-up, the Bucks are now on the charge, having gone 9-1 in their last 10 games, with their lone loss coming at the hands of the New York Knicks, who are currently enjoying a winning season of their own.

While still not yet half-way through the season, the Bucks have title aspirations on their mind, and their main challenger in the East appears to be the Boston Celtics, who don a new starting line-up of their own, having added elite perimeter-defender, Holiday, as well as All-Star Kristaps Porzingis.

Medina told GIVEMESPORT prior to the 2023-24 campaign that the two sides were heading on an 'inevitable collision course' to meet each other in the Eastern Conference Finals, and 30-plus games into the season, this looks to be holding some weight, although there is still a lot of basketball to play yet.

If the Bucks are to put together a sustainable run to keep up with their rivals, though, then they will be hoping that their supporting cast, including Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, are able to step up and perform on a more consistent basis, while overall, the team finds a way to overcome their defensive shortfalls.

Could Middleton be on the trade block?

While Medina notes that Middleton has remained the Bucks' third option behind Antetokounmpo and Lillard, he warns that because of his dip in performance so far this season, largely as a result of coming back from knee surgery that followed their first-round playoff exit last season, there is a risk that the 32-year-old's name could be floated around in trade conversations, should Milwaukee decide to tinker with their roster ahead of the trade deadline.

“He's always been that third option, whether it was with Jrue Holiday in past years, or now with Damian Lillard. The bigger concern now is, can Khris Middleton still be the player that he once was? He's coming off of knee surgery, he hasn't looked the same player since then, and so naturally, there's going to be questions about whether they [Bucks] dangle him in a trade?"

While it would be difficult to envisage Middleton not being a member of the Bucks organization, it was also a shock that point-guard talisman, Holiday, was shipped off to the Celtics (via the Portland Trail Blazers) in exchange for Lillard, and in today's business-oriented NBA, anything is possible.

Middleton's puzzling decline

14.5 PPG, 49.2 FG% this season

Ultimately, Medina can't see any outcome where the Bucks trade Middleton elsewhere, instead predicting that they will keep him for his veteran, championship experience, despite him lacking the 'explosiveness' he once possessed.

"I think that they're concluding that they are better off keeping him and leaning on his experience, but the reality is, we just don't know how his health is going to stand up. He’s been playing, but there have been minute restrictions, he hasn't had the same kind of explosiveness.”

Having undergone minor knee surgery in the off-season after playing in only 33 regular season games in the 2022-23 campaign, Middleton's season so far has been somewhat baffling due to the juxtaposition between his low scoring production and high shooting efficiency.

Khris Middleton - Scoring Comparison 2022-23 Season 2023-24 Season Points scored 15.1 14.5 Field goal % 43.6 49.2 Three point field goal % 31.5 37.2 True shooting % 55.1 58.9 Effective field goal % 49.9 56.2

Despite averaging his lowest scoring output since the 2014-15 season with 14.5 points per contest, the two-time All-Star is converting those points at 49.2 percent from the field, his highest rate since the shortened 2019-20 season, while averaging only one less shot attempt per game, attempting 11.5 shots compared to 12.3 shots last year.

Furthermore, through his first 28 games of the season, Middleton boasts a career-high offensive rating of 123.2, the highest mark among his teammates of those to average more than 15 minutes per outing, though, his defensive rating of 112.7 ranks as the worst of his 12-year NBA career.

Despite this, his defensive rating still ranks second-best among his teammates, with only Lopez faring greater with a 112.0 rating, highlighting just how much the Bucks have struggled on the defensive end of the floor this season.

Khris Middleton - 2023-24 NBA Season Shot Efficiency Field Goal % Drive points 3.3 49.4 Catch-and-shoot points 3.4 44.7 Pull up points 6.1 48.1

Medina referenced how Middleton's explosiveness has been subdued this season, so when exploring his ability to drive to the basket, it was found that he was averaging slightly fewer points per game, 3.3 points, than last season, 3.8 points, on drives, while also converting his shot attempts at a lower percentage, averaging 49.4 percent this season, compared to 50.0 percent last year.

Instead, Middleton has upped his pull-up shot output, where he is now averaging 6.1 points on 48.1 percent shot efficiency. Last season, he averaged only 5.7 points per contest, sinking a reduced 41.2 percent.

Where the 32-year-old has improved the most, though, is in catch-and-shoot situations, converting 3.4 points at a rate of 44.7 percent, up from 2.5 points on a meager 30.6 percent shooting in 2022-23.

The Bucks will always be considered as perennial title contenders for as long as Antetokounmpo, Middleton and co remain on the roster.

But, Milwaukee do have some concerns that they need to address if they are to really challenge their conference rivals in the Celtics and, to some extent, the Philadelphia 76ers, this season.

While Middleton hasn't necessarily looked the player he was before his surgery, his impact on the team as a whole runs much deeper than just his scoring and ability to get to the basket, and without him, the Bucks' defense would be in even more tatters.

