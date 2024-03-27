Highlights The Lakers staged a remarkable comeback against the Milwaukee Bucks after being down 19 points.

Despite missing LeBron James, the Lakers had standout performances from Davis, Reaves, and Russell.

Los Angeles has now swept the season series against the Bucks, and are fighting for a playoff spot.

After beginning the game 2-for-16 from the field and finding themselves in a 19 point hole in the fourth quarter, the Los Angeles Lakers would storm back to win a double overtime thriller against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham had nothing but positive words, exclaiming “How 'bout them Lakers?” during the postgame press conference.

He also said that this win versus the Bucks was “definitely” a top five win of the season for the Lakers, and potentially may even be a top three win of the season.

The Lakers were playing this game without LeBron James, who was sitting due to an ankle injury. Anthony Davis stepped up, putting up 34 points and 23 rebounds. Austin Reaves recorded the second triple-double of his career, notching 29 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists. D’Angelo Russell also contributed heavily with 29 points and 12 assists of his own.

Ultimate Comeback

The Lakers would make the comeback despite the poor start

As mentioned, Los Angeles started the game poorly, finding themselves in a 19 point hole early in the first quarter, due to abysmal shooting. They would cut the lead down to single digits in the second and third quarters each, but by the fourth, the lead was again back to 19.

That is when the Lakers turned on the jets, embarking on a 7-0 run and giving the Lakers life. With 6:56 remaining in the game, Ham called a timeout, which is when the team became inspired.

“I told them, 'Hey, man, just band together. The next couple of minutes, let's try to get it down to single digits. And we have plenty of time to do what we need to do. And they went out there and just started making plays and making shots, getting stops.” —Darvin Ham on his words during the timeout

The Lakers would manage to make the comeback, tying the game at 101 apiece. The game would require two overtime periods to determine the winner. Russell tied the score via two free throws with 3.1 seconds left in the first overtime.

“We let our foot off and we got burned. That’s all that is. When we played right at the beginning of the game, it was beautiful basketball. We stopped playing right and thought we could still win and we couldn’t.” —Bucks coach Doc Rivers on the loss

After both teams were scoreless in the first three minutes of the second overtime, Spencer Dinwiddie tied the game with two free throws and Reaves hit a gigantic three pointer with 38.6 seconds left, to give the Lakers the permanent four-point lead.

Season Sweep

The Lakers have now swept the season series versus the Bucks

Los Angeles would win the game by a score of 128-124. They have now swept the season series versus the Bucks (also having beat them 123-122 on March 8). They are now 6-4 without LeBron James in the lineup this season.

“I just think we're an unpredictable team. So depends on which team you get, depends on which team we are defensively, offensively as a unit. Some guys are better than others [some nights]. Some guys have bad nights. It just depends on what team we're going to be. When we're in full effect like tonight — obviously, no ‘Bron — but, I think we'll be hard to beat.” —D’Angelo Russell on the Lakers

The Lakers are now two games behind the Phoenix Suns for the 8th seed in the Western Conference. At 40-32, they are also a game and a half ahead of the Golden State Warriors.

“Now we got to fill our cups back up and try to go play against a really hard-playing, highly competitive Memphis team, regardless of what their circumstances are with people being in and out of the lineup.” —Darvin Ham on the Lakers’ next matchup

Los Angeles will face the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night as part of a back-to-back. Despite the Grizzlies’ losing record and lack of starters due to injury, the Lakers know they must keep their foot on the gas and not slump against lesser opponents if they wish to make noise in the standings.

Meanwhile, the Bucks will face the soaring New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night.