Highlights Despite missing their top scorers, the Bucks made history with an inspiring Game 5 win against Indiana.

Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis stepped up with monstrous double-doubles to keep Milwaukee's season alive.

Patrick Beverley's exceptional playmaking and Middleton's aggressive offense were key in securing victory.

The Milwaukee Bucks could have hung their heads, knowing superstars Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo were unavailable for Game 5 of their series against the Indiana Pacers. Indiana carried a 3-1 series lead with a chance to close out Milwaukee on the road on Tuesday night. Instead of feeling sorry for themselves, the Bucks used their adversity to fuel an inspiring, historic 115-92 victory to keep their season alive.

Antetokounmpo and Lillard averaged 30.4 and 24.3 points per game, respectively, in the 2023-2024 regular season. There is a healthy drop in scoring after Lillard. The Bucks' third-leading scorer was Khris Middleton, who averaged 15.1 points per game. The three-time All-Star had a down year plagued with injuries, which limited him to 55 games this season, but he has stepped up his production in the postseason.

Khris Middleton - 2023-2024 Regular Season vs Playoffs Stat Regular Season Playoffs PPG 15.1 26.8 RPG 4.7 9.4 USG% 23.9 29.6 MPG 27.0 38.4

Indiana grabbed a 31-23 lead after the first quarter to silence the Milwaukee crowd. However, Patrick Beverley rocked the Fiserv Forum when he took over in the second frame, scoring 12 points in the quarter. Beverley continued his excellent play after halftime. Normally known for his tenacious defense, the Bucks' guard dished out 12 assists with only two turnovers for the game. Milwaukee head coach, Doc Rivers, praised Beverley's effort after the victory.

"I thought Pat Beverley was fantastic... His scoring was good, but I thought his playmaking was unbelievable tonight."

Portis, Middleton Save Bucks’ Season

Bucks duo each registered a huge double-double in a do-or-die situation

Portis and Middleton delivered when Milwaukee needed them the most. They each dropped 29 points and collected 12 and 10 rebounds, respectively. Middleton was on his "A" game right from the opening tip, scoring 10 of the Bucks' first 14 points.

"I wanted to come out and be aggressive, set the tone. Been in this position many times before, so... that was just my main focus and then figure it out from there." - Khris Middleton

Middleton scores most of his points from the mid-range area and beyond the arc, but he knew he had to attack the basket more without Lillard and Antetokounmpo. Both Milwaukee stars put immense pressure on opposing defenses when they get downhill, often resulting in foul shots. Middleton only averaged 2.2 free throws attempted for the season but converted 7-for-9 from the charity stripe in last night's contest. Many coaches stress the importance of breaking the paint and putting pressure on the rim. Middleton adjusted his game to his squad's needs.

After last night's victory, Portis addressed the media about his ejection in the first quarter of game four.

"Maybe crossed the line... I let my team down by getting ejected and not being available for my team... I owe them an apology just to let them now what I did wasn't right... I'm going to come out tonight and play as hard as I could."

Portis lived up to those words. His 29 points were a playoff career-high. He shot 14-for-24 from the field in an ultra-efficient performance.

Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday, May 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET in Indiana. If Lillard and Antetokounmpo are unavailable, Middleton, Portis, Beverley, and the rest of the Bucks must deliver a similar performance in a hostile environment to force the best two words in basketball — Game 7.