The Milwaukee Bucks haven’t made a splash this offseason like they did leading into last season when they acquired Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers in a blockbuster trade that featured multiple teams.

So far, Milwaukee has instead made more under-the-radar signings, with the latest being Gary Trent Jr. , to go along with Delon Wright and Taurean Prince .

Having said that, all three of those contributors could help Milwaukee on the margins and be meaningful rotational contributors early on.

Milwaukee's signings weren't necessarily big names, but they should slot in well.

Gary Trent Jr. Should Be an Immediate Catch-and-Shoot Threat

He can help out Milwaukee's stars as a key perimeter shooter

In what was a relative shocker, Trent signed with the Bucks on a one-year, veteran’s minimum contract, feasibly in a scenario in which he can recoup his market value for the next go-around.

He agreed with Milwaukee to reunite with Lillard, whom he played with on the Trail Blazers for roughly two-and-a-half seasons. If the Bucks are mostly healthy when it matters most, Trent could very well be on a contending squad here.

Milwaukee added a dangerous pure shooter who can also help defensively.

Gary Trent Jr. 2023-24 Averages Category Stats PTS 13.7 3PT% 39.3 3PM/3PA 2.5/6.4 STL 1.1 STL PER-36 1.4

For his career, the 26-year-old has converted 38.6 percent of his three-point shot attempts.

In the last three-plus seasons with the Toronto Raptors , Trent connected on 38.0 percent of his three-point tries. That included hitting 39.3 percent of his deep tries last season. He averaged 13.7 points per outing in 2023-24, albeit with a bit of a minutes reduction.

Trent is a sniper who should give Milwaukee’s top on-ball threats a solid kickout target.

Throughout his career, Trent has continually been able to knock down catch-and-shoot attempts at a robust volume, both as a spacer and an active off-ball mover.

Throughout his six NBA seasons, he has shown he can be a flamethrower from the outside, attempting 8.0 three-point shots per 36 minutes, including 7.9 per 36 minutes over the last three years.

Trent has also improved at the other end of the floor in recent seasons. With the Raptors, he looked far better as an on-ball guard defender and he made his share of plays that created takeaways in passing lanes.

Trent averaged 1.7 steals per 36 minutes over the last three seasons with Toronto, and he could help the Bucks in that aspect this coming season.

Delon Wright Is a Defensive Pest

Wright has made his mark on defense for years

Wright isn't a player who's going to put up gaudy offensive numbers in this scenario with the Bucks. He's averaged 6.7 points per contest over the last five seasons and isn't going to be a volume shooter from range.

Offense wasn't the reason Milwaukee picked him up on a one-year veteran minimum deal, though. In rotational stretches, Wright will help Milwaukee as an impactful perimeter defender.

He's a pest on the outside, where he's more than capable laterally in space. He makes things difficult for ball handlers and forces them to often bleed valuable seconds on the shot clock.

In bench minutes, Wright should give Milwaukee a big defensive lift with his ball pressure and his ability to create takeaways.

Wright, who had a whopping 2.6 steals per 36 minutes in 2023-24 combined with the Washington Wizards and then Miami Heat , gets tons of on and off-ball steals, and that sort of thing could give the Bucks a spark this season.

Delon Wright 2023-24 Defensive Playmaking Averages Category Stats STL 1.1 STL% 3.5 STL PER-36 2.6 DEFLECTIONS 1.7

While he's not going to provide much shooting, Wright's defense, transition finishing, off-ball activity, connective passing/bench playmaking and toughness could all factor into him becoming an underrated signing by Milwaukee.

Taurean Prince Should Be a Viable Catch-and-Shoot Option

Prince can help in bench spurts

Prince's signing was not a move that would generate a ton of buzz, but he’s a capable veteran shooter to potentially round out Milwaukee’s rotation.

In fairness, Prince has been somewhat up-and-down in recent seasons, and he was inconsistent last year with the L.A. Lakers . Prince won't be expected to have a significant role in Milwaukee, and it could take him some time to get acclimated, with feasible fluctuations in minutes.

Having said that, for a low-cost veteran signing in a fairly limited role, Prince could slot in for spurts pretty well as an off-ball presence with the Bucks, perhaps playing off of Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo .

Taurean Prince 2023-24 Shooting Averages Category Stats PTS 8.9 3PT% 39.6 3PAr 62.2 eFG% 56.6

Prince is a capable catch-and-shoot contributor who’s converted 37.6 percent of his three-point tries throughout his career. Despite varying minutes in different situations, he’s hit 38.9 percent from deep over the past four seasons.

In some rotational play, he could be fairly reliable as an off-ball threat on offense.

Granted, Prince again probably won’t have a sizable role with the Bucks at this stage, but he should be an adequate three-point shooting option and can help space the floor when he’s out there, which is the role Milwaukee likely envisions for him.

It will take time to see what happens regarding the minutes-share for these three players, and it will take some time for them to get acclimated.

But given how each can potentially help this Bucks team and its stars in particular, these signings could work out well—and pretty soon into next season, if the chances are there.