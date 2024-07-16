Highlights The Milwaukee Bucks signed former Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. to a one-year deal at a bargain price.

Trent Jr. offers shooting and pick-pocket defense and should bolster the Bucks starting lineup.

Still, the Bucks are set to face several tough Eastern Conference contenders after the late offseason move.

Someone reminded the Milwaukee Bucks that it was the NBA offseason, and the organization finally woke up.

This free agency period has been a relatively quiet one for the Bucks. To this point, Milwaukee's "major" splashes of the offseason are the additions of Delon Wright and Taurean Prince .

Wright and Prince are both solid players, but those moves did not feel like they really moved the needle for the Bucks, and there was still the hole left from Malik Beasley's departure that needed to be addressed.

That hole has now been filled.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks signed unrestricted free agent Gary Trent Jr. to a one-year deal.

It was shocking to see Trent Jr. available on the free agent market for so long.

Some thought that Trent Jr. had overplayed his hand this offseason. He could not get the kind of contract he wanted from the Toronto Raptors . Once he hit the open market, that fact remained true.

Teams were not willing to pay a premium to acquire his services.

Trent Jr. now has himself a prove-it deal with the Bucks for the 2024-25 season. For both parties involved, this could not be a more perfect marriage at this point of the offseason.

Gary Trent Jr.'s Biggest Strengths

The 25-year-old brings a strong combination of shooting and defense

Trent Jr. is prone to the occasional slump, just like many shooters can be. However, there should be no doubt that the Bucks just added a true marksman from the perimeter.

Gary Trent Jr. – 3P% over the years Year 3P% 2020-21 38.5 2021-22 38.3 2022-23 36.9 2023-24 39.3

The former Duke star has been a great weapon from the outside during the last few seasons. He shot 38.0 percent overall during his time with the Raptors. This should fit right in with the Bucks.

The Bucks ranked fifth in three-pointers made and attempted during the regular season. They ranked 11th in overall percentage from beyond the arc, shooting 37.3 percent as a team.

Trent Jr. should have no problem aiding the team's identity in that regard.

He has also been a sneakily good defender during his time with Toronto. Trent Jr.'s one-on-one perimeter defense is certainly not elite, but when he is dialed in on that end, he can more than hold his own.

He was also a great pick-pocket with the Raptors. Trent Jr. averaged 1.4 steals per game during his three-and-a-half seasons with Toronto.

His most productive season in that category came in 2021-22 when he averaged 1.7 steals per game.

The 6-foot-5 guard has a good knack for both jumping passing lanes and ripping defenders one-on-one.

This can certainly add a spark to a Bucks team that was 19th in defensive rating last season.

Gary Trent Jr.'s Fit With the Bucks

Examining where Trent Jr. slots into the team

There should be little doubt about the fact that Trent Jr. should be projected to occupy the starting shooting guard spot vacated by Beasley.

Milwaukee Bucks – Projected Starting Lineup Guard Damian Lillard Guard Gary Trent Jr. Forward Khris Middleton Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo Center Brook Lopez

Brook Lopez could still be on the move this offseason, so perhaps there will be a lineup shakeup in the future. However, as things stand, Milwaukee's starters could look similar to last year's.

During his time with the Raptors, Trent Jr. always performed better when he matched his minutes with a player like Pascal Siakam . Self-creation has never been the strength of his game.

Luckily for him, there is no need for him to overextend himself in Milwaukee.

Trent Jr. should have an opportunity to thrive off the openings that Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will create.

The Greek Freak is coming off a career year as a playmaker. He averaged the most assists per game he ever has in a single season during the 2023-24 campaign with 6.5.

Antetokounmpo is phenomenal at creating easy looks for the shooters who play around him. Bucks head coach Doc Rivers would be wise to match his minutes closely with Giannis to maximize Trent Jr.'s value.

Trent Jr. will also reunite with an old friend in Milwaukee.

He and Damian Lillard were teammates on the Portland Trail Blazers before the team traded Trent Jr. to Toronto.

The Bucks Stack Up Modestly Moving Forward

Milwaukee will have a tough path through the Eastern Conference

The Bucks did great by bringing in Trent Jr. There should be ample opportunity for him to have a career year playing beside Antetokounmpo and Lillard.

However, the Bucks may have made their mark too late in the process.

Eastern Conference Contenders – Projected Lineups Position Celtics Knicks Sixers Guard Jrue Holiday Jalen Brunson Tyrese Maxey Guard Derrick White Mikal Bridges Kelly Oubre Jr. Forward Jaylen Brown OG Anunoby Paul George Forward Jayson Tatum Julius Randle Caleb Martin Center Kristaps Porziņģis Mitchell Robinson Joel Embiid

The Eastern Conference has been an arms race this offseason.

The Boston Celtics stood pat as the NBA champions, but both the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks have made aggressive all-in maneuvers in an attempt to close the gap with the conference's best team.

The Bucks had a shaky NBA Draft , selecting two players who likely will not make a major impact on the upcoming season. It's fair to wonder if the Bucks got into the game too late to keep pace with those around them.

Milwaukee had a rough season last year after handing the reins over to Rivers following Adrian Griffin's firing. They will enter the 2024-25 campaign as contenders, but the question of whether they deserve that classification should be answered relatively early in the season.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.