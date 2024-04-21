The 2023-24 NBA playoffs are in full swing and the action continues this weekend. One of the games on tap from Saturday’s slate features the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Indiana Pacers.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in the opening game of this first-round playoff series and why.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info When Sunday, April 21, 2024 Time 7:00 PM ET Where Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, WI TV TNT and BSIN

Bucks vs Pacers – Stats & Betting Trends

Indiana is the slight favorite

The Pacers finished with the sixth-best record in the Eastern Conference. They have won seven of their last 10 games, including a 157-115 blowout of the Atlanta Hawks in the season finale. Myles Turner set the tone, scoring 31 points, hauling in 14 rebounds, and blocking four shots.

Pascal Siakam finished with 28 points on 13-for-18 shooting from the floor. He also grabbed six rebounds. T.J. McConnell scored 17 points off the bench. He shot 7-for-11 from the field and knocked down three of his four attempts from beyond the arc.

“I’m proud of this group. It wasn’t easy. It wasn’t pretty, but we got to where we needed to go. It’s been a long four years.” - Myles Turner

The Pacers' offense was efficient, to say the least. They shot 65 percent from the floor and converted 19 of their 36 attempts from the 3-point line (52.8 percent). Not only that, but they beat the Bucks four times in the five meetings between these teams during the regular season. Will that trend continue or can the Bucks figure out how to knock off their division foes in this postseason matchup?

On the other side of this matchup, the Bucks struggled down the stretch, dropping seven of their last 10 games, thus bumping them down to the No. 3 spot. Milwaukee enters this matchup on the heels of consecutive losses against the Oklahoma City Thunder (125-107) and the Orlando Magic (113-88).

In the loss to the Magic, Bobby Portis finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and two steals.

Khris Middleton also scored 17 points but shot just 6-for-15 from the floor. Damian Lillard contributed 16 points and four assists. However, he shot an abysmal 2-for-14 from the field and missed each of his four attempts from distance. But despite the Bucks' late-season struggles, the veteran point guard seems unfazed by the upcoming postseason clash against Indiana.

“I feel good about it. I think the one thing about the playoffs this season is everybody can beat everybody. Happy that we got home court, and it's a team we are familiar with.” - Damian Lillard

Now that we have set the table for this Game 1 showdown, let’s look at the betting trends for both sides.

The Picks

The Spread

Milwaukee opened as a three-point favorite. At the time of this writing, the home team is now a one-point underdog (per OddShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Pacers are 4-1 ATS in their last five contests against Milwaukee.

In its last five matchups against Central Division opponents, Indiana is just 1-4 against the spread.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games.

Milwaukee is 2-9 ATS in their last 11 April games.

In their last six Sunday games, the Bucks are 4-2 against the spread.

Additionally, it is worth noting that the Pacers are 21-21-1 against the spread in the 43 games when they were favored by one point or more. Meanwhile, Milwaukee has an against-the-spread record of 6-9 when playing as the underdog of at least one point.

Prediction: Indiana Pacers (-1)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup opened at 238 points (per Pre-Game.com). However, according to DraftKings, the line has recently moved to 231.5 points. Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER five times in each of the Pacers' last five games.

five times in each of the Pacers' last five games. In Indiana's last six matchups against Central Division opponents, the OVER total cashed in five times.

total cashed in five times. The total has gone OVER eight times in the Bucks' last 10 games against Indiana.

eight times in the Bucks' last 10 games against Indiana. In Milwaukee's last nine games against Eastern Conference teams, the OVER total prevailed six times.

total prevailed six times. Indiana and Milwaukee have averaged a combined 242.3 points per contest, which is 10.8 points higher than the projected points total for this game (231.5).

The opponents of these two teams have averaged 236.6 points per contest, which is 5.1 points higher than the projected total for this matchup.

Prediction: OVER 231.5 points

Player Prop Bets

The key player to watch for the Pacers is Tyrese Haliburton. He currently has -118 odds of scoring more than 19.5 points and -102 odds of finishing with less than 19.5 points.

Here is a look at how his numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

In nine career games against the Bucks, Haliburton has averaged 26.3 points per contest.

points per contest. During the season, he averaged 24.3 points per game across 69 outings.

points per game across 69 outings. In 33 road contests, Haliburton is averaging 21.1 points per game.

points per game. Haliburton has played against Eastern Conference teams 47 times this season. In those contests, he is averaging 21.4 points per outing.

points per outing. In 17 matchups against Central Division opponents, the Pacers guard is averaging 21.3 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Haliburton has averaged 18.7 points and 9.2 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup five times during that stretch.

points and assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup five times during that stretch. Prediction: Tyrese Haliburton OVER 19.5 points

Meanwhile, Damian Lillard is the key player to watch for the home team. He currently has -120 odds of scoring more than 28.5 points and +100 odds of finishing with less than 28.5 points.

Do Lillard's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

In 24 career games against the Pacers, Lillard has averaged 24.1 points per contest.

points per contest. During the season, he averaged 24.3 points per game across 73 appearances.

points per game across 73 appearances. In 39 home contests, the veteran point guard is averaging 25.4 points per game.

points per game. Lillard has played against Eastern Conference teams 48 times this season. In those contests, he is averaging 23.8 points per outing.

points per outing. In 16 matchups against Central Division opponents, he is averaging 23.0 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Lillard has averaged 23.6 points and 6.6 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

points and assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch. Prediction: Damian Lillard UNDER 28.5 points