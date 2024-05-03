Highlights Patrick Beverley threw a ball at a fan out of frustration, potentially facing consequences.

Beverley had a solid playoff performance with the Bucks before the incident in what proved to be the team's final game of the season.

Beverley is entering unrestricted free agency after revealing a wrist injury, casting doubt on his market value.

With 2:32 remaining in the Milwaukee Bucks' Game 6 loss to the Indiana Pacers, guard Patrick Beverley was seen chucking a ball at a Pacers fan in the crowd, likely out of frustration.

While it was likely a "heat of the moment" action from Beverley, it was certainly not a good look for the guard. Though his season is over, consequences for the incident will likely carry over into next season. Whether Beverley will be given a fine or suspension remains to be seen.

Patrick Beverley's Playoff Performance

Despite the sour end, Beverley's performance in the playoffs proved useful for the Bucks against the Pacers

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports



In the series, Beverley averaged 8.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. Furthermore, the 35-year-old shot 41% from the field. In Game 5, Beverley recorded 13 points, 12 assists, four rebounds, two steals, and one block in teammate Damian Lillard's absence.

Patrick Beverley's 2023-24 Playoff vs. Regular Season Stats Category Playoffs Regular Season PPG 8.2 6.2 RPG 3.3 3.3 APG 5.5 2.9 FG% 41% 41.7% 3FG% 36.4% 33.7%

Beverley's impact is not just noticed in the stat sheet, however. The Chicago native has made a career out of being a pesky and tenacious defender. Additionally, he brings energy onto the court whenever he steps onto it. After the team's Game 5 win, head coach Doc Rivers spoke about Beverley's energy and what he brought to the team.

"You (could) feel the energy in the film room and in the walkthrough," the Bucks coach said following his team's Game 5 victory. "I walked off the floor (prior to tipoff) and I said, ‘We’re coming tonight.’"

What's Next for Patrick Beverley?

Beverley is set to hit unrestricted free agency this summer

In March, Beverley revealed he "tore a ligament in [his] right wrist" and needs surgery that he will presumably undergo this offseason. Additionally, his one-year contract he originally signed with the Philadelphia 76ers last year will expire this summer. Beverley will turn 36 this July.

Though he is still a solid player, it is tough to imagine how much of a market he will have in free agency, especially after Beverley's late-game antics in Game 6. A return to Milwaukee could make sense for both sides at the right price, especially since his teammates seem to like having him around, at least according to Lillard.

“As an opponent, you hate him when you’re playing against him, but on your team, You’d probably love to have someone like that. He brings edge to the team… You gotta have some type of belief, toughness, edge. He brings that to our team and we didn’t have a lot of that.”…

All stats courtesy of Basketball Reference and StatMuse.