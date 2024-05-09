This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Indianapolis Police are investigating the incident at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, reviewing footage and interviewing parties involved.

The NBA is suspending Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley for four games for throwing a basketball at a group of I Indiana Pacers fans multiple times and a controversial interaction with a reporter during his postgame press conference, following the Bucks' Game 6 loss to the Pacers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

The incident with the fans took place in the final minutes of Milwaukee's Game 6 loss, as Beverley was caught by the broadcast forcefully throwing a basketball at a group of patrons during an argument from the bench.

