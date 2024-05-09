Highlights
- NBA suspends Patrick Beverley for 4 games for throwing ball at fans during Game 6.
- Patrick Beverley of the Milwaukee Bucks was caught on broadcast forcefully throwing a ball at a group of fans during a heated argument.
- Indianapolis Police are investigating the incident at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, reviewing footage and interviewing parties involved.
The NBA is suspending Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley for four games for throwing a basketball at a group of I Indiana Pacers fans multiple times and a controversial interaction with a reporter during his postgame press conference, following the Bucks' Game 6 loss to the Pacers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
The incident with the fans took place in the final minutes of Milwaukee's Game 6 loss, as Beverley was caught by the broadcast forcefully throwing a basketball at a group of patrons during an argument from the bench.
Indianapolis Police are investigating the incident, reviewing footage from Gainbridge Fieldhouse and speaking with the parties involved.