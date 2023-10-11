Highlights The Bucks must address their one-dimensional defense, as they struggle to defend pull-up three-pointers, handoffs, and paint shots, potentially making their defense worse by replacing Holiday with Lillard.

Roster depth is a concern, with the departure of Holiday and Allen impacting the bench's ability to stop opposing teams' best players, placing a greater burden on Antetokounmpo and Lillard.

The tough second-half schedule in 2024, particularly against Western Conference powerhouses, could hinder the Bucks' record and place additional pressure on Lillard and Antetokounmpo to carry the team.

There’s no question about the magnitude of Damian Lillard coming to the Milwaukee Bucks via a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers. But as great as an addition he is, there are still some challenges Giannis Antetokounmpo and company must overcome before they can win another NBA Championship.

For one, the Bucks have yet to answer how Jrue Holiday’s exit will affect them. While Holiday isn’t the scorer that Lillard is, his defense has been pivotal in the team’s dominance over the years. Not to mention that it remains to be seen whether Dame and Giannis will be able to gel well together—and even if they do, it’s uncertain how long it will take to produce results on the court.

Having said that, we now take a look at the potential problems that can keep the Bucks from winning the Larry O’Brien trophy in the 2023-24 season.

One-Dimensional Defense

It’s no secret that the Bucks were an elite defense last season. The Eastern Conference powerhouse placed fourth among all 30 teams in the league with their 110.9 defensive rating through the entire period.

It should be noted that Milwaukee placed first when it came to defending isolations, thanks to the presence of Holiday and Antetokounmpo in the lineup. For every kind of offensive scheme, though, the Bucks have been found wanting.

As it stands, Milwaukee was dead-last in the NBA when defending pull-up three-pointers, 29th against handoffs, and 19th against paint shots. Replacing Holiday with Lillard will potentially make their defense worse, leading other teams to take advantage of the mismatch against the Bucks’ All-Star point guard. If this doesn’t get addressed, the franchise’s path to another ring will get harder.

Roster Depth

Along with the draft picks and pick swaps Milwaukee had to give up in the Lillard deal, the franchise also sent Holiday and Grayson Allen away. The Bucks did sign Malik Beasley, Cameron Payne, and Robin Lopez during the offseason to complete their roster, but the impact of those guys who left cannot be understated.

While Payne can run the offense when Lillard sits, and Beasley can generate buckets for the team, the other guys on the reserve unit aren’t especially threatening, especially when the postseason comes around. There’s no denying Lillard elevates the Bucks’ starting lineup, but when he, Antetokounmpo, and Middleton sit, no one on the bench can stop the opposing squad’s best players.

Damian Lillard - Portland Trail Blazers NBA statistics over the past five seasons Minutes Played Points Assists Rebounds Steals Blocks Field-Goal (%) Three-Point (%) 2018-19 35.5 25.8 6.9 4.6 1.1 0.4 .444 .369 2019-20 37.5 30.0 8.0 4.3 1.1 0.3 .463 .401 2020-21 35.8 28.8 7.5 4.2 0.9 0.3 .451 .391 2021-22 36.4 24.0 7.3 4.1 0.6 0.4 .402 .324 2022-23 36.3 32.2 7.3 4.8 0.9 0.3 .463 .371 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

In this event, expect Milwaukee’s reserve unit to get demolished. In turn, the burden on Antetokounmpo, Lillard, and the other starters to produce will be much greater. If this isn’t resolved or no one steps up from the bench, the Bucks’ chances of winning as champions are screwed. Of course, this can be fixed by trading guys who can fit better with the new tandem of Antetokounmpo and Lillard before the trade deadline next year.

Tough Second-Half Schedule

There’s a pretty good chance the Bucks will become one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference before 2023 ends. That’s because their schedule during that period has the team compete mostly in the East and accommodating visiting squads at home.

Their easy schedule will change by the start of 2024, when the Bucks travel to the West, kicking off their road trip against the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets. After that, Milwaukee will face various powerhouses from that conference in their home arenas, such as the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Golden State Warriors.

If the Bucks don’t prepare for their 2024 games, the record they will potentially attain in 2023 might come crumbling down. It won’t matter anymore if they rise to the top if this schedule drags their record down as the regular season gives way to the playoffs. Plus, it can place some more load on the shoulders of Lillard and Antetokounmpo to keep their team afloat down the stretch.

Rookie Head Coach

There are instances in NBA history when a new coach immediately makes an impact on the team. The example that first comes to mind was when Steve Kerr steered the Golden State Warriors to a championship during his first year coaching them.

But while that’s the goal for Adrian Griffin when Milwaukee hired him, the opposite can also become reality. Sure, he has experience as an assistant coach for the Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, and Oklahoma City Thunder, among others, but this is Griffin’s first gig as the head honcho of a team.

It’ll take a lot to gain the trust of superstars like Lillard and Antetokounmpo. If Griffin fails to do that, the whole experiment between these two elite stars will fail.

Injuries

While all the other entries on this list can be remedied, there’s no fixing the Bucks’ hope of winning a championship if one or several of their key players get injured. Lillard has some history when it comes to staying on the court, and so does Antetokounmpo. If either star misses time, the climb back to the top will surely be hard.

Remember, one of the biggest reasons the Bucks were eliminated by the eight-seeded Miami Heat during the 2023 NBA Playoffs was Antetokounmpo’s injury in Game 1 of the first-round series. While the Greek Freak only missed two games—which Milwaukee split with one win and one loss—he was clearly not at his best when he returned to play.

Giannis Antetokounmpo - NBA Career Statistics (2014-Present) Minutes Played 32.5 Points 22.6 Assists 4.7 Rebounds 9.6 Steals 1.1 Blocks 1.3 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Sure enough, the same can be said about Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis, and the other key pieces in the Bucks’ rotation. Of course, accidents happen and injuries can sometimes be unavoidable. With that being said, though, Milwaukee needs to be prepared for such scenario when a key player falls to injury. How they respond to critical situations like that will determine if the season will be a success or not.

