Highlights Lindell Wigginton, Andre Jackson Jr., and Chris Livingston are not expected to play much for the Bucks this season due to the loaded roster and their limited experience.

Marjon Beauchamp and A.J. Green have promising potential for the Bucks, but they will mainly be bench players unless there are injuries to key players.

The addition of Damian Lillard solves the Bucks' problem of inconsistent offense and gives Giannis Antetokounmpo a reliable backcourt partner to run the offense and draw defenses away.

The Milwaukee Bucks just made a big splash right before the 2023-24 season by trading for Damian Lillard. In effect, the entire roster has been revamped, with Jrue Holiday being the key departure as part of the blockbuster deal.

As the Bucks gear up for another potential title run, we break down the current roster and take a look at how each player is going to make an impact for Milwaukee as the new season progresses.

12 Lindell Wigginton, Andre Jackson Jr., Chris Livingston

As it stands, Lindell Wigginton, Andre Jackson, and Chris Livingston aren’t expected to get much time on the court. Wigginton is in his third year, while the other two are rookies. Since their positions are already loaded in the roster, it would take an injury or emergency to key players before they play a lot for the Bucks.

11 Marjon Beauchamp, A.J. Green, Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Similar to the three guys mentioned earlier, Marjon Beauchamp and A.J. Green won’t be seeing much action on the court due to key players getting the lion’s share of the roster’s minutes. Even if that’s the case, these two have a lot of promising potential for the Bucks in case someone gets injured and misses a significant period of time.

It is worth noting that Lillard recently said that if he’s a scout, he would recommend drafting Beauchamp for the skills, physical tools, and competitive mentality he has, per Sports Illustrated.

10 Robin Lopez

Although his brother has been a mainstay for the Bucks since 2018, Robin Lopez just came back to the team after his one-year stint during the 2019-20 season. His career averages of 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game is sufficient as the team’s only true center who can back up Brook Lopez in the position.

9 Jae Crowder

For moments when Giannis Antetokounmpo needs to rest or when there’s a need for the Bucks to go small, Milwaukee can count on Jae Crowder to fill in the power forward spot and play a satisfactory role.

Last season, his first in Milwaukee, Crowder connected 43% of his shots from deep while maintaining his tenacity on defense. His presence gives the Bucks an experienced three-and-D player who can contribute on both ends of the court this season.

8 Cameron Payne

After being traded by the Phoenix Suns to the San Antonio Spurs and waived shortly after, Cameron Payne has signed with the Bucks as a free agent. His arrival gives the team a reliable point guard to back Lillard up from the bench, especially after he averaged 10.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists for the Suns last season.

7 Malik Beasley

In the 2022-23 campaign, the Bucks had a problem generating offense from anyone not named Giannis Antetokounmpo. The arrival of Malik Beasley alleviates that concern, as he can come off the bench and drain buckets whenever needed.

He averages 10.8 points on 37% shooting from beyond the arc, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. With him on the roster, the Bucks’ reserve unit has someone who can lift the offensive load when the starters aren’t on the floor.

6 Bobby Portis

Fresh from his stint for Team USA this year, Bobby Portis brings his 6-foot-10 frame to the Bucks as its backup at either the power forward or center position. In 70 games last season, he averaged 14.1 points on 37% shooting from three, 9.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. His ability to space the floor on one end while grabbing rebounds on the other will prove to be useful for a Bucks team hoping to make it far in the playoffs.

5 Pat Connaughton

With Lillard as the Bucks’ point guard, Pat Connaughton is expected to team up with him in the backcourt as Milwaukee's starting shooting guard. Along with his averages of 6.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists, he is expected to use his 6-foot-5 frame to cover the perimeter and make life hell for the opposing squad’s guards.

4 Brook Lopez

In some ways, Brook Lopez’s presence on the Bucks’ roster solves a number of concerns. For one, he averaged 15.9 points on 37% shooting from deep last season, giving Milwaukee an able big man who can space the floor.

He also notched 2.5 blocks during that period, improving the team’s effort on the defensive end. With Lopez on the floor, the Bucks can perform at their highest level, both on offense and defense.

3 Khris Middleton

Due to the arrival of Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers, Khris Middleton’s worth as a scorer and shot creator has gone down. Even if that’s the case, having the three-time All-Star and his averages of 17.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.2 steals is a big boon for a Bucks team hoping to reach the Finals.

2 Damian Lillard

Last season, the Bucks had difficulty getting consistent offense from those around Antetokoumpo. The arrival of Lillard solves that problem, as the seven-time All-Star averaged 32.2 points on 37% shooting from three, 4.8 rebounds, and 7.3 assists in 2022-23.

With Lillard on the team, Antetokounmpo now has a steady backcourt general who can run the offense, draw defenses away, and allow him to attack the rim at will.

Jrue Holiday’s defense will certainly be missed, but Lillard is major offensive upgrade who gives Milwaukee another go-to guy aside from the Greek Freak.

Damian Lillard - Portland Trail Blazers Career Statistics Minutes Played 36.3 Points 25.2 Assists 6.7 Rebounds 4.2 Steals 1.0 Blocks 0.3 Field-Goal Percentage 43.9% Three-Point Percentage 37.2% All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

1 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Sitting on top of this list is no other than Giannis Antetokounmpo. He remains as the Bucks’ focal point on offense, thanks to his massive 7-foot frame and averages of 22.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game.

With the two-time MVP on the floor, opposing squads will have a harder time finding a mismatch against Antetokounmpo. This will become the key to Milwaukee’s offense, which has now been improved due to the addition of Lillard.

It remains to be seen how Lillard will work out in Milwaukee. Stay tuned as the new season unfold to see whether the Bucks can make use of their latest star or not.

