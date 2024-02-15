Highlights The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to bounce back after a tough loss to the Miami Heat and are favored to win against the Memphis Grizzlies.

This Thursday night, the Milwaukee Bucks hit the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum. The Bucks are looking to bounce back after a rough 123-97 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 23 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists in the defeat. Notably, he didn't take a single free throw throughout the game, a rare sight as the last time this happened was in a Feb. 24, 2023 victory over the Heat.

Khris Middleton was absent for the fourth consecutive game due to a sprained left ankle. Despite their recent loss, the Bucks were on a roll, securing a 112-95 victory over the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets the night before, following a dominant 120-84 win against the Charlotte Hornets.

As they approach the All-Star break, the Bucks hold a 35-20 record. Their previous games showcased a solid defense, holding opponents to fewer than 100 points in consecutive games for the first time this season.

The Grizzlies, on the other hand, are in the midst of a challenging stretch. Coming off a 96-87 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, they face the Bucks on the second night of a back-to-back, following a matchup against the Houston Rockets.

In their recent loss, Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 22 points, while Vince Williams Jr. and Luke Kennard contributed 12 points each. Yuta Watanabe, a recent addition to the team, impressed with 11 points. Coach Taylor Jenkins praised the efforts of the young lineup, featuring players like Watanabe and Lamar Stevens, who finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks.

Missing key players, including Ja Morant and Desmond Bane, the Grizzlies continue to navigate the season with a depleted roster. Bane is sidelined with a Grade 3 left ankle sprain and will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break. Morant, dealing with a shoulder injury, will be out for the rest of the season. Despite the challenges, the Grizzlies aim to showcase their talents and maintain their competitive spirit in the remaining games.

Injury Report and Betting Lines

The injury list for both teams is significant

Bucks

Damian Lillard (Dat to day - Ankle)

Khris Middleton (Out - Ankle)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Day to day - Knee)

Grizzlies

Jake LaRavia (Out - Ankle)

Scotty Pippen Jr. (Out - Back Soreness)

Desmond Bane (Out - Ankle)

Marcus Smart (Out - Right Finger)

Ja Morant (Out - Right Shoulder)

Brandon Clarke (Out - Achilles)

How to watch

7:00 PM EST, TNT

Betting Lines

The Bucks are heavy favorites

Point Spread: Bucks -10.5 (-110)/Grizzlies +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Bucks (-550)/Grizzlies (+410)

Over/Under: 223

Our Pick

Expect the Bucks to bounce back

Bucks -10.5 (-110)

Considering the Grizzlies' injury woes, the Bucks, with their superior form, seem poised to dominate. The Bucks are legitimate title contenders despite their recent struggles, and the Grizzlies ended a nine-game losing streak last night, so it's safe to say that the Bucks are simply the better team by a wide margin.

Under 223 (-110)

The Bucks have not passed this line in any of their last three games, and the Grizzlies have only passed it in one of their last three. Despite the high-profile duo of Lillard and Antetokounmpo, the Bucks are not elite on either end of the court, and Memphis has not been in their best form all season. Expect the Bucks to win handily, but for neither team to stuff the stat sheet.

