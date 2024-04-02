Highlights Bucky Irving is a shifty, explosive runner who's hard to bring down in space and is a capable receiver.

Concerns about Irving's size and inability to pass block will likely limit him to a change-of-pace role in the NFL.

Irving will likely be a late day 2 or an early day 3 pick due to his limitations, but he will be a valuable weapon for whoever drafts him.

Bucky Irving has flown mostly under the radar in the build up to the NFL Draft due to concerns about his size and durability. However, his ability to make plays in space may lead to him outperforming his draft position.

Irving committed to Minnesota as a four-star recruit out of Illinois, spending a single season there before transferring to Oregon in 2022. He has been an integral part of one of the most explosive offenses in college football over the past two years, recording consecutive 1000-yard rushing seasons along with 712 receiving yards. For his efforts, he was named second-team All-Pac-12 in 2023.

Irving is clearly a talented prospect, but concerns about his size and suitability as a lead back mean he’s unlikely to be one of the first running backs drafted. What could his role in the NFL be? Will he prove to be a steal? We’ll look at Irving’s strengths and weaknesses, and evaluate which teams could be interested.

Bucky Irving's Strengths

Irving is an explosive runner who's hard to bring down in space

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Irving should be a day-one contributor in the league. He has consistently produced for one of the most efficient offenses in college football, and he is capable of executing several different schemes.

Oregon asked him to run behind various different types of blocking schemes, and he was proficient at all of them. He is capable in both the running and the passing game, and was frequently used as a playmaker in screen sets and as a check down merchant.

Bucky Irving's 2023 Stats Category Irving Games 14 Rushing Attempts 186 Rushing Yards 1,180 Yards per Attempt 6.3 Receptions 56 Receiving Yards 413 Total Touchdowns 13 PFF Grade 88.2

Irving is an incredibly explosive runner. He has excellent acceleration, and he’s able to burst through gaps. He has quick feet and fluid hips which allow him to change direction on a dime.

The Oregon product's change of direction combined with his acceleration means he excels at avoiding negative plays if there are unblocked defenders. His strongest trait is his balance. He has a low center of gravity which makes it harder for defenders to bring him down in space and allows him to keep his momentum during contact, which in turn allows him to pick up extra yards.

His explosiveness as a runner is matched by his intelligence and vision. He has a knack for spotting the gaps and picking the right angle to avoid tackles. His agility and low center of gravity allow him to make quick cuts, and he’s decisive once he’s found space. He reads second-level defenders well and adjusts accordingly.

As well as being excellent in the run game, Irving adds a lot of value as a pass catcher. He has good hands and runs routes well. He is tricky to tackle in space due to his shiftiness and ability to keep his momentum during contact, and he presents a mismatch for a lot of linebackers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite Bucky Irving's athletic ability, he had a poor showing at the NFL Scouting Combine. Irving finished with a 3.71 Relative Athletic Score which ranks 1,111 among 1,765 RBs since 1987.

Irving is equally capable as a checkdown target and as a route runner, and would be a valuable weapon on third downs.

Bucky Irving's Weaknesses

Irving does not have a typical NFL frame and struggles with pass blocking

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

At 5'9" and 192 pounds, Irving does not have the prototypical NFL size. His frame means he would not be able to handle a heavy workload in the NFL, and he would likely have to be a change-of-pace back rather than a starter or bellcow.

Irving's size also limits him in short yardage situations and in the red zone. He can’t ride through contact against bigger players and often goes down when he’s first hit. He never runs players over or wins through strength, and breaks tackles due to his agility and speed rather than physicality.

Despite Irving’s acceleration, he doesn’t seem to have home-run speed. His 40-yard dash time at the combine was an average 4.55 seconds, and he was regularly caught in the open field and brought down by faster defenders.

Irving's lack of size also limits him in pass protection. His lack of strength meant he was rarely asked to block by Oregon, and it seems unlikely that NFL teams will ask him to do so. This lowers his value on third downs, and may limit his usage.

Final Thoughts

Irving will be a valuable weapon in the NFL, even if he has his limitations

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Irving will likely be productive in the NFL as a change-of-pace back behind a larger, stronger lead back. His shiftiness, acceleration, and ability as a pass catcher make him a valuable weapon at the next level. His snaps will have to be carefully managed to avoid injury, but he’s explosive in open space, and he’ll have offensive coordinators scheming up ways to get him the ball with blockers in front.

Irving's inability to be a lead back will limit his draft stock, and his inability to pass block means he will have to be used in specific situations, further lowering his draft position.

It seems likely that he’ll go somewhere late in the third round, and will likely fall no further than the fifth. He’ll be valued by teams who need weapons or a change-of-pace back behind an established starter.

The best fit would likely be the Kansas City Chiefs, who lost both Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon to free agency in the offseason. Irving could fill the role McKinnon played for the Chiefs in the 2022 season, where he had 56 receptions for 512 yards and nine receiving touchdowns.

Irving would give Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes another explosive weapon and would offer a unique look behind the sturdier Isiah Pacheco.

The Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, and Cleveland Browns would also all be sensible landing spots for a player who could far surpass his draft spot.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.