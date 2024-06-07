Highlights Randy Gregory is suing the league for $532,500 in fines for THC medications.

Gregory struggled with positive drug tests and suspensions in NFL career.

Lawyer notes Gregory should be able to treat pain with marijuana, like others in Colorado.

As of today, 24 states have legalized recreational marijuana in the United States, and 38 states have legalized medical marijuana. Despite these changes, the NFL and its teams still have punishments in place for players who test positive for the drug.

One of these players is edge rusher Randy Gregory, who is now suing the Denver Broncos and the league for excessive fines. Chris Tommason from the Denver Gazette reports:

Former Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the NFL and the team for what he considers unjust fines totaling $532,500 for medications using THC.

Gregory played with the Broncos during the 2022 and part of the 2023 season before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers toward the end of last year.

A free agent during this offseason, Gregory signed a one-year, $2.97 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The original contract he signed with the Broncos in 2022 was worth $70 million over five years.

Gregory is Talented on the Field, But Has Trouble Staying On It

Since being drafted in 2015, he has only appeared in 61 NFL Games

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Positive drug tests have long dogged Gregory's career.

He was a dominant pass rusher for Nebraska and was expected to be a first-round pick in 2015, but fell to 60th overall, where he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys. He would spend the next seven years with the team, though he was suspended for positive drug tests on a regular basis, including for the entirety of the 2017 season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since the beginning of the 2018 season, Randy Gregory has recorded 91 quarterback pressures in 50 games.

The Broncos signed Gregory to a deal that paid him $14 million a year, mostly due to his potential rather than his production. The edge rusher's single-season career high in sacks for a single season is 6.0, and he only has 20.5 career sacks. Despite signing a big deal with the Broncos, he would only appear in nine games during his season and a half with the team, notching three sacks.

While speaking with the Denver Gazette, Gregory's lawyer, Peter Shaffer, noted that the player bears no ill will toward the Broncos and that Gregory should be able to treat his pain with marijuana like other Coloradans. The lawyer stated:

This has nothing really to do with the Broncos. This is really the NFL. Randy’s got a prescription in a state (Colorado) where marijuana is legal, and we’re trying to get a reasonable accommodation to treat his disabilities at the direction of his physician. If his physician says this is a legal pain management option and everybody else in the state can do it, why can’t Randy or any Broncos player?

It's certainly a ballsy play by Gregory, but the likelihood that a player can beat out the league and its massive legal team in a court battle is unfortunately low.

