Highlights Dupree is mulling over potential teams for the upcoming season.

Dupree is a veteran player with strong stats who still offers value on the field.

The Chargers, Steelers, and Falcons are seen as top contenders for Dupree.

With NFL training camps only a couple of months away, free agent Bud Dupree is trying to decide on his new team soon.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Dupree recently held a visit with the Los Angeles Chargers, but he has two more visits already lined up with two of his former teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons.

It will be interesting to see if Dupree reconciles with one of his old teams or if he finds a better fit with the up-and-coming Chargers.

Dupree has been in the league since 2015, when he was drafted in the first round by the Steelers. He has been a solid edge rusher and a strong veteran in the league for several years now.

A move for Dupree may benefit the Chargers due to the youth on the team and the injury history of their top edge rusher, Joey Bosa. A veteran addition along the defensive front would also make sense in terms of new head coach Jim Harbaugh's stated desire to have other teams "fear" the Chargers in 2024.

The Falcons and Steelers would also benefit from Dupree's presence on the field, so this decision probably will come down to who values him more as a player.

Bud Dupree's Career

He still has a lot of game left in him

Of Bud Dupree's nine seasons in the NFL, six have been spent with the Steelers, two with the Tennessee Titans, and last season with the Falcons. As he enters his 10th year, he is only 31 years old and still has a lot of gas left.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: In the 2019 season, Bud Dupree was one of just four players, along with his Steelers teammate T.J. Watt, to post 11+ sacks and 4+ forced fumbles.

In 2023, he played and started 16 of 17 games for the Falcons, had two forced fumbles, three passes defended, 6.5 sacks, and 39 combined tackles. He is still productive and would be a good signing for a team that needs a veteran's experience and presence on the field.

Bud Dupree's Career Statistics Category Dupree Interceptions 1 Passes Defended 15 Forced Fumbles 12 Fumble Recoveries 4 Sacks 53 Combined Tackles 305 Tackles for Loss 70 Quarterback Hits 90

Number 48 has had his longest tenure with the Steelers from 2015 to 2020 and arguably his best year by far was 2019. He has been productive since then, but not as effective as was expected coming out of his breakout 2019 season, when Dupree recorded a career-high 11.5 sacks.

Dupree will still have an impact on the field wherever he goes, so he should be scooped up whether sooner rather than later whether that be by the Chargers, Steelers, or Falcons.

Based on last year, the Steelers as well as the Chargers had pretty weak defenses who struggled, giving up over 340 yards on average to offenses each game. The Chargers tried to address their defense in the NFL Draft, selecting four defensive players in rounds three to five. The Steelers also drafted three defensive players, but a little later in the draft, comparatively.

Defensive Average Yards Per Game Team 2023 Falcons 321.1 Steelers 342.1 Chargers 362.9

On the other hand, the Falcons, who had Bud Dupree last season, had a pretty strong defense, giving up around 320 yards on average per game, which ranked 11th overall compared to the Steelers at 21 and the Chargers at 28.

Of course, this difference is not completely due to Dupree, but it does show that the Steelers and Chargers might have a greater need for an edge rusher like Dupree.

Source: Adam Schefter

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference unless otherwise stated.