The Philadelphia 76ers are set for a massive makeover to their roster. Most of the team is set to hit free agency in the upcoming offseason, allowing them to build a title contender around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

The Sixers have already been linked to plenty of stars, as a result. The rumor mill around the league suggests that the team will be looking to bring in a max-salary star to pair with their talented duo of Embiid and Maxey.

Past the star power, the Sixers must fill out their roster with quality role players. They have several key free agents in that regard, whom they will hold the bird rights over. One of the players who fits that description is sharpshooter Buddy Hield.

Hield arrived in Philadelphia via a three-team trade that involved the Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs. He had a productive second half of the season with the Sixers. In 25.8 minutes a night, he scored 12.2 points per game on 42.6 percent from the field and 38.9 from beyond the arc.

However, when it came to the playoffs, Hield saw his role with the team significantly diminished. He only saw the court for 12.8 minutes a night against the New York Knicks, scoring 5.5 points per game. If the Sixers choose to move on from Hield this offseason, Evan Sidery of Forbes Sports reports that Buddy won't be short on potential options for his next destination.

The veteran's minimum would be a significant discount for Hield compared to this past season where he earned close to $20 million. However, the opportunity to compete for a title has eluded him for his entire career to this point.

Hield's Next Destination

There's no such thing as having too much shooting

Hield has been among the more underrated shooters in the NBA throughout his career. Knocking down three-pointers has been the bread and butter that he's been paid for almost a decade.

Hield's Three-Point Shooting Over The Years Season 3P% 3P Total 20-21 39.1 282 21-22 36.6 262 22-23 42.5 288 23-24 38.6 219

Hield is a career 40 percent shooter from behind the three-point line. Any contender acquiring him would benefit tremendously, especially if it comes for the bargain price of a veteran's minimum.

Hield tasted playoff basketball for the first time this past season. His four games played with the Sixers in this year's campaign was the first playoff action he has seen.

Considering the list of teams potentially lining up for his services, getting a chance to be back in the playoffs should not be a problem for Buddy moving forward.

Of the teams reported to be interested in his services, each one should be able to carve out a role in their rotation for the 31-year-old wing. The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns, in particular, struggled considerably this postseason when it came to the depth needed to make a lengthy playoff run. Hield could find himself playing considerable playoff minutes in either one of those situations.

