The Los Angeles Lakers fired head coach Darvin Ham on Friday, three days after being eliminated from the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Denver Nuggets for the second year in a row.

Ham spent just two seasons at the helm for the Lakers, posting a 90-74 regular season record during that span. The former Milwaukee Bucks' assistant also guided Los Angeles to the Western Conference Finals a season ago, and an In-Season Tournament championship this year. Ham had a postseason record of 9-12.

There were several reports throughout this season that there was a disconnect present in the Lakers’ locker room, specifically between Darvin Ham and the Lakers’ players. At multiple points in the season, Ham benched core players who played a large role in Los Angeles reaching the Western Conference Finals the season before D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura rounded out the starting five.

Shortly after Ham’s dismissal, it was reported by Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic that the list of candidates to replace him included Mike Budenholzer, Tyronn Lue, and JJ Redick.

Two of the three have head coaching experience

Budenholzer, a Gregg Popovich disciple, was Ham’s mentor, winning the 2021 NBA Championship with the Milwaukee Bucks. He is a two-time NBA Coach of the Year winner and won four NBA championships as an assistant coach, as well. He also found great success in his first stop as an NBA Head Coach in Atlanta, where he guided the Atlanta Hawks to their best regular season record ever.

Lue has a well-documented connection with LeBron James, as they won a title together in Cleveland in 2016. Lue was famously pinned as the Lakers' new coach in 2019 before contract disputes made the deal fall through and Frank Vogel was hired instead. Lue is currently the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, but many people around the league believe he could come available if the Clippers are ousted from the playoffs early. In addition to having a strong relationship with James, Lue also has ties to the Lakers franchise, as he won two championships in Los Angeles as a player.

Redick, a former player, has no NBA coaching experience but has shown an interest in the job, interviewing for the Charlotte Hornets opening. Similarly to Tyronn Lue, JJ Redick has ties to LeBron James. The two currently co-host a podcast, titled Mind the Game, where they break down the X’s and O’s side of basketball and aim to educate fans. In addition to podcasting, Redick serves as an analyst on ESPN, as well.

Former Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson and Los Angeles Lakers assistant Phil Handy have been reported as possible candidates, as well.