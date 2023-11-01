Highlights The Buffalo Bills addressed a big need by trading for Green Bay Packers CB Rasul Douglas on the day of the NFL trade deadline on October 31.

Douglas will help fill the void left by All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White's season-ending knee injury and supplement a defensive secondary that has been a bit leaky in recent weeks.

In a crowded and talented AFC, Buffalo was the biggest contender to make a deadline-day splash, showing that they are serious about winning right now in 2023.

In one of the bigger moves of an unexpectedly lackluster NFL trade deadline day, the Buffalo Bills bolstered their secondary for the stretch run by nabbing CB Rasul Douglas from the Green Bay Packers. Buffalo sent a 2024 third-round pick to Green Bay in exchange for Douglas—who has one interception and six pass breakups this year—and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

The Bills spent the last few weeks scouring the cornerback market in the wake of their All-Pro corner Tre'Davious White's torn Achilles, which he suffered in their Week 4 victory over the Miami Dolphins and will keep him on the sidelines for the remainder of the campaign. Their defensive ability against the pass has fallen off immensely since his injury.

Two more of the unit's big contributors—All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano (lower leg/knee), who's arguably the best coverage linebacker in the NFL, and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (pec)—have landed on injured reserve in that time as well. Their absence has left the Bills lacking in both talent and depth over the past month.

Read more: NFL Deadline Day: Every major move made

Douglas to step into starting role vacated by the injured White

While Buffalo's pass defense has been a little iffy ever since White went down in Week 4, there were no major red flags until Week 7, when they lost one of the biggest shockers of the year to the then-one win New England Patriots.

​​​​​​​The worst part of that one was not just the fact that they allowed their old tormentors to do another job on them, it was that their quarterback, Mac Jones, who had been benched in two of the three previous games, absolutely diced up Buffalo's secondary to the tune of 272 yards and two touchdowns on 25-for-30 passing, by far his best performance of the year. That made it all too clear: something had to be done about the secondary, and that's why they brought in Douglas.

The former Packer is expected to become an immediate starter at outside corner alongside Christian Benford, a 2022 sixth-round pick out of Villanova. The second-year pro has already outproduced his draft slot and is viewed as an ascending talent. Another cornerback, Dane Jackson, who had been starting in White's place but is recognized more for his tackling than coverage ability, is expected to return to a reserve role.

Benford's quality play has helped mitigate what has been a disappointing start to fellow second-year cornerback Kaiir Elam's career. The 23rd overall pick in last year's draft was a healthy scratch for the fifth time this season when Buffalo battled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football in Week 8, with Buffalo electing to elevate and activate 36-year-old former All-Pro Josh Norman off the practice squad instead.

The Bills were the biggest AFC contender to make a deadline-day trade

While nearly every NFC contender made a deadline deal, the AFC was surprisingly quiet. Including Buffalo, only three of the conference's teams were involved in a trade on October 31: the Cleveland Browns, who shipped wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Detroit Lions for a 2025 sixth round pick, and the Jacksonville Jaguars, who traded a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for guard Ezra Cleveland, were the others.

With the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and division-rival Dolphins all standing pat despite some clear holes in each of those rosters that could have been somewhat addressed with a trade, the Bills' willingness to sacrifice a quality draft selection for defensive help should keep them near the top of the bidding for a playoff spot.

If Douglas can learn quickly and excel in head coach Sean McDermott's system, an improved output in all aspects could have Josh Allen and company primed for another deep run in the highly-competitive AFC.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.