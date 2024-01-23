Highlights The Buffalo Bills are at a crossroads following yet another playoff defeat at the Kansas City Chiefs' hands.

Many are calling on the organization to make significant front-office changes because of the loss.

Buffalo would be best served by running things back, allowing continuity and consistency to prevail over limited upside possibilities.

The third time is supposed to be the charm, the moment one finally gets over the hump. But for the Buffalo Bills, the third time was just a mirage.

Winners of six straight games coming out of their Week 13 bye, the Bills were finally at home when playing their postseason nemesis. And for three quarters, they avoided the mistakes that plagued them in the past.

They executed their game plan, effectively running the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs' run defense. They minimized Patrick Mahomes' opportunities for magic, limiting his offense to just 22:57 time of possession. Yet, over the next few days, they'll be cleaning out their lockers after losing to the Chiefs once again.

Despite the abundance of injuries with which they were dealing, including cornerback Tre'Davious White and linebacker Matt Milano, critical pieces who each suffered season-ending ailments during the regular season, there's no denying this was Buffalo's best chance at clearing its Kansas City-sized hurdle. The only possible ending worse than "Wide Right - Tyler's Version" is the original from Super Bowl 25.

Following this latest stumble, many in the NFL realm are awaiting a major shake-up to Buffalo's organizational structure. The staff in place may have — and should have — secured their jobs for the 2024 campaign with how the team finished the regular season. If that's the case, the Bills would enter next year by going through only the typical roster turnover one sees during the offseason.

After swallowing such a bitter pill, merely "running it back" would probably feel as if you stepped on a Lego while simultaneously banging your opposite pinky toe against a coffee table to Bills Mafia. However, that is Buffalo's best course of action.

The Bills have been on a great run

They're matching franchise-best marks

USA TODAY Sports

Before this recent run of success — reaching the playoffs in five consecutive seasons and six out of seven qualifies as such, no matter the postseason results — the Bills went a whopping 17 straight years without a playoff appearance. They were a bottom-tier NFL organization throughout the stretch, achieving a winning record just twice and maxing out at nine wins in both seasons.

Buffalo Bills Futility: 2000-2016 Season Result Instances Years Occurred Last Place in Division 8 2001-02, 2008-13 Second-to-Last in Division 7 2000, 2003-06, 2015-16 Winning Record 2 2004, 2014

This current stretch of success is the second-best in Buffalo's franchise history within the Super Bowl Era (the Bills won back-to-back AFL titles in 1964 and 1965). They've won the AFC East four consecutive years, something they only previously accomplished with Jim Kelly (1988-91). Since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger, Buffalo has only claimed the division title 11 times total, including the four-season streaks by Kelly and Josh Allen.

Fans aren't wrong for wanting to reach greater heights than the Divisional Round, but we're also not talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers or Green Bay Packers here (no slight intended). Historically, the Bills simply don't find a way to make the playoffs each year. This season, staring down the barrel at 6-6, they did. And the front office and coaching staff they have in place were an integral part in that happening.

Continuity is important

The best franchises stick to their guns in turbulent times

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Why do the Steelers and Packers consistently make the playoffs, even when things appear dire?

Mike Tomlin's bunch lost to the two-win New England Patriots in Week 14, dropping their record to 7-6 and their postseason odds to a mere 3%. They still got in.

Green Bay brought the NFL's youngest roster into the season and had only a 22% chance of reaching the playoffs after suffering a loss to the 6-11 New York Giants in Week 14. Matt LaFleur and Co. nearly made the NFC Championship.

The answer is organizational continuity. The Steelers have had only three head coaches since 1969. The Packers have discerned how to create franchise quarterbacks better than anyone over the last 30 years and appear to have done so again. Amidst the persistent ebbs and flows of the NFL, a stable foundation keeps you afloat.

This year's AFC No. 1 seed, the Baltimore Ravens, are another example and perhaps the closest comparison for the Bills. Head coach John Harbaugh could have been fired after missing the playoffs three consecutive years with Joe Flacco.

Instead, the Ravens stuck it out; they've been rewarded with two fantastic regular seasons and finally rest on the cusp of the Super Bowl themselves.

Many questioned whether they'd reach the sport's pinnacle with Lamar Jackson at quarterback. Whether they do this year or not remains to be seen. But after a few tumultuous seasons at the end of Flacco's tenure and a couple more with Jackson in tow, they're on the verge of clearing another hurdle in their quest and likely don't regret rerunning things.

When you're as consistently good as the Bills are, the downside to a coaching change vastly outweighs the upside. Would you rather continue winning games, getting to the playoffs, and giving yourself a legitimate chance at the Super Bowl, or slip back into the fray of the woebegone?

The grass isn't always greener

Franchises frequently take two steps back when trying to take one step forward

Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY, USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Mark Davis, Dean Spanos, and Jerry Jones walk into a bar to reminisce about better days.

In 2021, the Las Vegas Raiders picked up an overtime win over Spanos' Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18, clinching their second 10-win season and playoff berth in 19 years.

Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, through an immense amount of midseason adversity, rallied his team through a 1-5 stretch to end the year with four consecutive wins, then lost a hard-fought wild card contest to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bisaccia, the organization's 11th head coach in that 19-year span, seemed poised to receive the full-time gig after his impressive display.

Instead, Davis let his former special teams coordinator walk out the door in favor of New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who had apparently rehabilitated his image from both a 2018 spurning of the Indianapolis Colts and a disastrous tenure with the Denver Broncos nearly 15 years prior.

McDaniels went 9-16 and was fired eight weeks into 2023. The Raiders went from an optimistic bunch to once again searching for answers over a season and a half.

But Las Vegas doesn't have the recent pedigree of Buffalo, you say. You're not wrong. But that's where Spanos comes in.

The Chargers' propensity for finding new ways to lose long preceded Brandon Staley's arrival. Like the Bills now, the then-San Diego Chargers once brought home four straight division crowns and made the playoffs in five of six seasons (2004-09).

Marty Schottenheimer posted 35 wins across the first three years of that stretch, capturing the AFC West twice and even the conference's No. 1 seed with a 14-2 mark in 2006.

After falling in the '06 Divisional Round, in large part because of safety Marlon McCree's fumbled interception, Schottenheimer was fired. Spanos claimed he was resolving a "dysfunctional situation" by doing so.

The Chargers did reach the AFC Championship game in 2007 but again lost in the Divisional Round in 2008 and 2009. They've made the postseason only three times since then, failing to get back to the AFC title game after their lone appearance.

2004-09 Chargers vs. 2019-23 Bills Team Wins per Year Playoff Apps Division Titles Divisional Round Losses AFC Championship Apps 2004-09 Chargers 11.2 5 4 3 1 2019-23 Bills 11.6 5 4 3 1

The coaching swap functioned as the organization's ibuprofen. Things felt better for a moment, but the overall condition ultimately wasn't improved. We'll never know how things would have transpired had Schottenheimer not been fired, but we do know San Diego never reached its desired destination. And that brings us to Jones' Dallas Cowboys.

At the conclusion of the 1993 season, Jones had it all:

The coach: Jimmy Johnson

The quarterback: Troy Aikman

A playmaker: Emmitt Smith

The Playmaker: Michael Irvin

Consecutive Super Bowl rings, won in dominant fashion

Despite all of that, and a defense ranked in the top five in points per game allowed, he wanted more in the form of control over football operations. Johnson wouldn't budge, and Jones gave him the boot.

Dallas won another Super Bowl two years later with Barry Switzer on the sideline, with much of Johnson's foundation still in place.

But as his imprint on the Cowboys' roster waned, so did their postseason success. The Cowboys only have five playoff wins since 1995 and Jones has yet to make a conference championship game, let alone a Super Bowl, since winning that third title.

Whether you're trying to become a consistent playoff contender, are striving to take the next step in your playoff journey, or have the makings of a long-term dynasty in place, your efforts can be undone with a misguided coach firing.

In this cycle, Davis and Jones are altering the past. Davis is promoting his interim coach; Jones is giving Mike McCarthy the opportunity he never provided to Johnson.

After years of misfortune, the Bills are among the NFL's best-run organizations. Head coach Sean McDermott is a large piece of the equation and would quickly be scooped up if released. Plus, with the league's postseason format, the odds of such a switch working out are minimal.

The NFL playoffs, to an extent, are a crapshoot

The best team doesn't always win

TYSON TRISH/THE RECORD

The NBA's best teams get seven games each round to figure out how to advance. MLB runs a 3-5-7-7 postseason format. As all NFL fans know, when it's one-and-done, any given Sunday (or Saturday or Monday these days) could be your last.

It's what makes miracle runs from wild-card teams possible and the faltering of the league's best teams probable. Home-field advantage, a hot streak, or both can be damned by one bad quarter. One poor drive. One kick in a gusting wind.

The margins between victory and defeat in the playoffs are slim. Sometimes things break your way and sometimes they don't. Bills Mafia has undoubtedly lived through the latter more than the former but did bear witness to the largest postseason comeback in NFL history and the longest-ever playoff pick-six. Those sorts of big plays just haven't occurred against the Chiefs yet.

Allen knows how fine the line is and expressed faith in who Buffalo has in-house when asked about potential offseason moves.

"I don't think it's a big change...we gotta figure out how to score one more point than they do."

His sentiment was echoed later that night on ESPN's SportsCenter by NFL analyst Tim Hasselbeck, who said the game could have ended differently if not for a "handful of plays." It's a statement that could be made about every game of every sport, but therein lies the point. Sometimes you make the plays and sometimes you don't.

The Bengals and Detroit Lions didn't make the handful of plays necessary to win a single playoff game for more than 30 years. Until they did.

Peyton Manning's Colts teams never made the handful of plays necessary to beat Tom Brady's Patriots. Until they did.

The Bills haven't made the handful of plays necessary to beat the Chiefs in the postseason. One day, under this regime, they will. That moment, when it arrives, will be unconscionably sweet.