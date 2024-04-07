Highlights Dalton Kincaid is positioned to serve as the Bills’ top passing-game weapon in 2024.

Kincaid was compared to Zach Ertz and Travis Kelce throughout the 2023 draft process.

A rookie wide receiver will open the field for the second-year tight end.

The Stefon Diggs to Houston Texans trade sent a jolt through the NFL world. His 17-game pace across four seasons in Western New York yielded 115 receptions, 1,384 yards, and 10 touchdowns. Staggering production the Buffalo Bills are tasked with replacing.

As one may imagine when trading a lead wide receiver that averaged 161 targets per season from 2020-2023 — not to mention the departure of free agent Gabriel Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars — the Bills are thin in the pass-catching department.

Buffalo’s roster currently features Curtis Samuel (317 receptions, 10.7 yards per catch for his career) and Mack Hollins (131, 13.9) as the “most decorated” receivers available to franchise quarterback Josh Allen.

There’s no way around it. The Bills’ wide receiver room is a weakness that needs to — and likely will be — addressed. Perhaps in the upcoming NFL Draft, where they have a pair of top 100 selections (No. 28 and No. 60).

Naturally, the Bills are linked to the 2024 class of wide receivers, and former Texas Longhorns Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell are two specific names linked to Buffalo. There will be a big opportunity for a first-year wideout to enjoy success and eventually establish himself as a primary passing game weapon, but it often takes time for rookie receivers to get in a groove.

In the meantime, second-year tight end Dalton Kincaid enters the season as the most promising target for Allen and Co. on a team still expected to win the AFC East.

Dalton Kincaid Poised to Serve As Bills’ Primary Pass Catcher

Kincaid finished among the top three on the Bills in multiple receiving categories

The Bills nailed their selection of Kincaid with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He made an immediate impact, finishing with 73 receptions on 91 targets, both second on the team, and measures of success uncommon for rookie tight ends.

Perhaps some in the scouting and prospect evaluation circles weren’t surprised. After all, he garnered comparisons to Zach Ertz; and his former Utah head coach, Kyle Whittingham, wasn’t shy with his praise either, evoking visions of Travis Kelce:

He was our Kelce. Yeah, that's exactly what it was. Kelce is so good at just maneuvering and just being crafty with his routes. Dalton's the same way. He's got that same ability to set up defenders and get them off-balance and just has a knack for getting open.

To outright anoint Kincaid the “next Travis Kelce” — or Zach Ertz for that matter — is unreasonable, unfair, and irresponsible, as there are areas for improvement in Kincaid’s game, namely his 9.2 yards per catch and two touchdowns. However, a wager on growth in those departments is a worthwhile gamble.

He scored eight times in each of his final two collegiate seasons. And his natural abilities as a route runner and receiver suggest he’s capable of establishing himself as a reliable target throughout some of the deeper areas of the field.

Dalton Kincaid 2023 Stats Stat Kincaid Games Played 16 Receptions 73 Receiving Yards 673 TDs 2 Drop % 4.4%

Optimism surrounding Kincaid’s 2024 outlook already existed before the Bills dealt Diggs (and willingly incurred a $31.1 million dead cap charge). However, his ascent is supercharged now that Diggs — and his 28.1% target share since 2020 — is out of the picture.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Moving on from Stefon Diggs will require a massive adjustment from Josh Allen. From 2020-2023, Diggs accounted for roughly 27 percent of Allen's targets, 29 percent of his completions, 31 percent of his passing yards, and 27 percent of his passing TDs.

Kincaid could certainly force his name into the All-Pro discussion. There’s substantial competition on that front, but the projected increase in his role will put him in position to compile the numerical production necessary to garner that degree of recognition.

If the aforementioned factors come together — there are always ‘ifs’ but they’re not especially wishful in this case — it’s wheels up for fantasy investors, bettors, DFS players, and Bills backers in 2024.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac, unless stated otherwise.