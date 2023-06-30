One of the Buffalo Bills rookies are going to need to step up in order to make up for the lack of depth at a crucial position, ESPN’s Mike Clay has claimed.

2022 was certainly a year of disappointment for the Buffalo Bills, as despite being many people’s favourites to go on and win the Super Bowl, they found themselves being knocked out in the divisional round of the playoffs once again, wondering if they have met a new roadblock in the Cincinnati Bengals to go along with the Kansas City Chiefs who had knocked them out the previous two years.

And this season hasn’t started out the best, as there has been a little bit of drama when it comes to the status of the team’s main wide receiver in Stefon Diggs, something that could end up having a big impact on the team moving forward and into the season.

If it does end up having an impact on Diggs’ performance, then the Bills could be in a lot of trouble, because as Mike Clay points out, they aren’t exactly the strongest at the position.

Buffalo Bills need a big contribution from one of the newbies

Writing in a piece for ESPN+ in which he discussed the strengths and weaknesses for each roster in the NFL, Clay pointed to the Bills’ wide receiving room as their weakness based on what happened last season, before noting that the team might need to see one the team’s rookies play a major role in making sure that things keep ticking over:

Weakest unit: Wide receiver depth. Stefon Diggs is elite, but No. 2 WR Gabe Davis was limited to a situational deep-threat role for most of 2022. Davis is back, but Cole Beasley, Isaiah McKenzie and Jamison Crowder are gone and will be "replaced" by journeymen Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield and Day 3 fliers Khalil Shakir and Justin Shorter. Buffalo will need a big rookie season from versatile tight end Dalton Kincaid.

If you look at Kincaid’s numbers from college, they are good, but even for a tight end at a major program (winning the Pac 12 last year), they don’t scream at you that he can be the next Rob Gronkowski or Travis Kelce for you right out of the gate. The 23-year-old might become that, but during his first year in the NFL, that might be asking for too much.

Let’s just hope that everything gets sorted out with Diggs before too late, otherwise their chances of success are going to be incredibly slim.