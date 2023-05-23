The Buffalo Bills have more important matter to attend to than acquiring wide reicever DeAndre Hopkins, former NFL player Gerald McCoy believes.

According to various reports, the Arizona Cardinals are currently in the process of trying to ship out wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, a man who a few years ago would have been in the argument as the best at his position in the game, and this season showed that he still has something to offer.

Despite the supposed efforts to trade him, there are currently no takers out there for him just yet, possibly as a result of his large salary, leading to some speculation that the Cardinals could be set to cut their losses and just get rid of him rather than waiting for compensation.

There has been some speculation that the Buffalo Bills might be a possible team for him to move to, and ont he surface that would make some sense, that way they can add to their impressive display of offensive weaponry in an attempt to keep up with the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC.

But former NFL player Gerald McCoy thinks that the Bills have other issues to deal with.

Buffalo Bills not built right just yet

Speaking on Good Morning Football, McCoy believed that the Bills offense was actually pretty good the way that it was, and that the team needed to focus on discipline instead rather than adding any more weapons:

I don't believe that D Hop would put them over the top because I don't think offense has really been an issue for them, they get to the moment and just don't get it done. I know there was a new rule put in place because the last person that had the ball two years ago won the game when Patrick Mahomes went down the field in 13 seconds and they got the ball back in over time, and they just ended it.

Well, let's talk about last year, or the last two years. The team may played in 2021 when they played the Chiefs, who had more penalties? The Buffalo Bills. Last year they played the Cincinnati Bengals, there were 10 accepted penalties in the game, Buffalo Bills had eight of them. So I don't believe it's an offensive thing, I believe it's a focus when it's time to focus and learning when to be the Buffalo Bills.