Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin took a big step forward on the comeback trail to the NFL, and fans couldn’t get enough of it.

Last December, the NFL was shaken when a Monday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, a game that had major implications for the state of the upcoming playoffs, was brought to a shuddering halt when Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after tackling Tee Higgins.

There was initially a lot of confusion in the immediate aftermath whether the game would, or indeed should, have continued on, but in the end as Hamlin was transported to a nearby hospital where it was announced he had suffered a Cardiac Arrest.

In the end, the game was canceled, with neither team awarded a win or a loss, and with the NFL having to quickly bring together a plan for what would happen if the result ended up having an impact on the #1 seed in the AFC, all whilst Hamlin was recovering in hospital. The incident saw an overwhelming show of support emerge from both players around the league and the general public as his GoFundMe page for a charity in his hometown of Pittsburgh saw over $9m in donations raised.

Whenever a scenario like that plays out, you are left to wonder if someone will ever be able to play football again, but it looks as if we have got an answer to that question.

Buffalo Bills bring back Damar Hamlin

In a post on their social media yesterday during the latest stage of OTAs, the Bills were able to confirm that Hamlin was a ‘full participant’ for the whole session:

Buffalo Bills man receives immense boost of public support

Given the love and support that came out the first time, it won’t come as any surprise to see that there were plenty of well-wishers for him this time around as well, as people couldn’t contain their joy at seeing him back on a football field once again, with some of it coming from people who aren't even Bills fans:

Quite what Hamlin is going to look like when he comes back is really anybody’s guess, he might well have to change his playing style in order to make sure something like that doesn’t happen again, but it is still one of the more feel-good stories of the NFL offseason to see him back with a helmet on and ready to attack what comes next.