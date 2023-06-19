The Buffalo Bills are heading in the wrong direction as a team as they prepare to come into the 2023 NFL season, FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd has claimed.

At this point last year, there would have been a lot of people thinking that the Buffalo Bills were getting ready to be crowned Super Bowl champions. They had arguably the best roster in the league, and having only lost in the playoffs in the most dramatic way possible to the Kansas City Chiefs, would be in a position to get stronger and make it all the way to the playoffs.

Fast-forward 12 months and things don’t look all that great. Star linebacker Von Miller is coming back from an ACL injury, the AFC East has seen some impressive improvements with the New York Jets adding Aaron Rodgers and the Miami Dolphins to name just two, and this past week has seen some drama with star receiver Stefon Diggs.

All of that has led FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd to conclude that rather than trending upwards ahead of the season, they might well be heading down instead.

Colin Cowherd not buying into the Buffalo Bills in 2023

Speaking on The Herd (starting at 1:17), Cowherd explained why he felt they were trending down, and even claimed that Bills head coach Sean McDermott could well be the 4th best coach within the division when compared to what the other teams can offer:

I think Buffalo is a trend down. Star receiver, your only dependable receiver not happy… Leslie Frazier's leaving, they ended the season with a lot of finger-pointing. I like their draft, but I think offensive coach Mike McDaniel, [New England Patriots head coach Bill] Belichick, [New York Jets head coach Robert] Saleh, there's arguments to be made this morning, is Shawn McDermott the fourth-best coach in that division? There are arguments to be made he is.

Based on what Cowherd has said, and with the evidence of the past few days (especially if it doesn’t get totally resolved and becomes a problem when the season begins), it might not be the worst suggestion, but at least it doesn’t really mean anything now.

With training camp and preseason still to go, there is time to correct things and maybe get Diggs back on the right track so that he can continue being at his best. But if they don’t, then it might just be that they end up sliding down the division and possibly out of the playoffs.