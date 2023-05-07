Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane has made it pretty clear that he doesn’t want to see his team follow the blueprint of the Los Angeles Rams in terms of chasing success.

The Buffalo Bills came into this season as many people’s favourites to win the Super Bowl, and it was very easy to see why. They had one of the best quarterbacks in the league in the form of Josh Allen, arguably the best wide receiver in Stefon Diggs and a defence led by Von Miller that finished 2021 #1 in yards allowed and top 5 in turnovers forced (via Pro Football Reference).

And having taken the Kansas City Chiefs all the way in one of the greatest playoff games that we have ever seen, this was the year for them to break through after taking their lumps in the past few years and finally break through to the Super Bowl.

Sadly though, a collapse in the playoffs against the Cincinnati Bengals brought their season to an end, leaving many to think if they’ll even make it to the big game, let alone win it. Some people might think that they need to make big swings and go ‘all in’ in order to win sooner rather than later (in the same way the Los Angeles Rams gave up all of their first round picks to get players to win it all in 2021, only to be left with major ramifications later on).

But according to Brandon Beane, that is far from the model that they want to follow.

Buffalo Bills not prepared to break the bank just yet

Speaking with The Buffalo News, Beane pointed out that their method is to make sure that they are a competitive force over a long period of time rather than putting it all on one year, although he did point out that even that method has it’s challenges:

There are some moves that we could do that would say we’re all in for this year and then have a tear down. We’ve been diligent with the cap to try to avoid that type of situation.

It’s not easy, especially when you have a top 10 quarterback, great receiver, Tre White, Von (Miller) and some of these guys. Ultimately, we think we’ve got a plan to continue to go for it year after year and hopefully we can find a way to pull that title home for Buffalo sooner rather than later.

Will the Buffalo Bills pay for being too cautious?

You can certainly understand where Beane is coming from with his philosophy, going all in is a strategy that only works if you have some success at the end of it. Just imagine how bad this would all look for the Rams if they hadn’t won the Super Bowl, it would have all been for nothing.

But at the same time, having been on the rise for this long, will the fans forgive them if they didn’t push the boat out just once in order to get even closer? With the talent they have at their disposal, they probably don’t want to see it go to waste, so it’s a very fine balancing act they have to play.