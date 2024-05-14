Highlights The Buffalo Bills hired former NFL official Parry as an officiating liaison to the coaching staff.

Head coach Sean McDermott has been successful as Buffalo's coach, reaching the playoffs in six of seven seasons, though his track record on challenges is porous.

The Bills are hoping to improve around the margins in 2024 after losing so much talent in free agency.

The Buffalo Bills have won four consecutive AFC East titles, thanks to strong, synergetic organizational leadership.

However, the team is tending to the loss of star receiver Stefon Diggs. Other noteworthy offseason losses include: Gabe Davis departing for the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier in the offseason, Pro Bowl defensive backs Tre'Davious White, Jordan Poyer, and Micah Hyde getting released (or being allowed to walk away), and starting center Mitch Morse leaving in free agency.

All that attrition has fans questioning if the team can continue their recent run of regular season success, though the team has at least made a move to shore up one of their longest-running weaknesses. According to Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post, the team is hiring longtime NFL official and Monday Night Football correspondent John Parry to serve as an “officiating liaison” to head coach Sean McDermott.

The new role, which was created specifically for Parry, will give McDermott another voice in his ear during games, specifically when he's looking to challenge calls. The Bills are also hoping Parry will help them find loopholes in the current rule book that they can take advantage of in the 2024 season.

McDermott Needs Help on Challenges

The Bills' head coach ranks second-to-last among active coaches in successful challenge rate

Sean McDermott has been a steady leader in Buffalo since joining the organization in 2017, leading the team to a playoff appearance in all but one of his seven seasons.

However, no coach is perfect, and McDermott's fatal flaw has been his decision-making when it comes to challenge flags. Despite going .500 on challenges last year (three for six), he currently holds the second-worst success rate on challenges among all active NFL head coaches, ahead of only the Miami Dolphins' Mike McDaniel.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Sean McDermott currently has a dismal 30.3% success rate on challenges as a head coach, going just 10-23 when throwing the challenge flag since 2017.

That's where Parry comes in. An NFL official for 19 years (and a referee from 2007 to 2018), Parry was part of two Super Bowl officiating crews during his time with the league.

Since retiring from wearing the black-and-white uniforms, Parry has served as a rules analyst and correspondent on ESPN's Monday Night Football. However, Parry discussed his desire to get back into the game with Football Zebras, citing his unique perspective that should help McDermott's decision-making:

"Officials look at the game so differently than players, coaches, and fans. So to have somebody up [in the booth communicate]: ‘Hey, this is the mechanic, this is why that person made that call. And no matter what happens to this replay, if they flip it, here’s where the ball will be spotted. Here’s the down and distance. The clock’s gonna start in the ready for play, or it’s a 10-second runoff, so you could take a timeout. So you [had] better start thinking about that - will you take [a challenge]? Will you not?’”

It's unclear how long his deal with the Bills runs or whether Parry plans to do this long-term, but this is an obvious situation of the Bills taking advantage of a market that hasn't put a ton of emphasis on rules experts. If the signing proves to be successful, Parry may have forged a new pathway and second career for officials that want to remain connected to the game without dealing with the rigors of being in the middle of the action on the field.

The league recently banned hip-drop tackles and instituted new kickoff rules, so there's plenty of space around the margins for the Bills to improve as a team that understands the game's fundamentals. If Parry helps McDermott - on challenges or otherwise - this will go down as one of the more underrated moves of the offseason.

