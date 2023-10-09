Highlights Head coach Sean McDermott turned around the Buffalo Bills, breaking their two-decade playoff drought and winning three AFC East championships.

McDermott's collaborative approach and value for player input has helped the Bills excel defensively, consistently ranking 1st or 2nd in points allowed.

McDermott's emotional intelligence and genuine care for his players as individuals sets him apart as a leader, fostering a close-knit team dynamic in Buffalo.

Before head coach Sean McDermott arrived in 2017, the Buffalo Bills suffered through nearly two decades without making the post-season. That streak ranked among the longest for any team of the 4 major North American sports.

Since his hiring, the team reached the playoffs in 5 of 6 years including 3 AFC East championships. McDermott already ranks third for all-time wins as a coach with the franchise. However, according to many his most impressive qualities may be emotional intelligence and awareness.

Players First Approach

Collaboration, going back to his days as a coordinator, played a huge part in McDermott’s success. Former defensive player of the year, Luke Kuechly, who played under McDermott with the Carolina Panthers, spoke to the coach’s process,

He really valued all of our opinions during the week and I think that helped craft his game plan. He valued what we had to say, and he called it in the game.

Keeping that tight-knit connection with his players has helped the Bills rank either first or second in points allowed defensively each of the last two years.

The McDermott Effect

Through the early part of the 2023 NFL season the Buffalo Bills rank among the least penalized teams in the league. They rank last in total penalties and 28th in penalty yards defensively. On the other side of the ball, it’s much the same: 28th in total penalties and 30th in total yards.

Instilling discipline and situational awareness became a focal point for McDermott from the beginning. However, that doesn’t mean the head coach came down with a heavy fist dictator-style:

Well, I would say sometimes I'm more emotionally intelligent than others, just ask my family. (Laughs) But no, [emotional intelligence] is [important], I mean, you've got to be aware that times have changed. From what a coach or how a coach was defined or the outline of a coach years ago, and I think just building relationships with the players trying to get a better feel for where they're at, what they have going on at home, off the field. Our staff does a phenomenal job of helping me just build awareness for myself as to what people are going through. But even a trip like this, some player's and staff's families are here, some aren't. No matter what scheme we have for a particular game plan, it really doesn't matter if the player's not in the right head space.

To develop that close bond, the coach proves to his players that their connection goes beyond the field of play. When Damar Hamlin suffered his cardiac arrest, McDermott told Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, “I need to be at the hospital with Damar, and I shouldn’t be coaching this game.” The team knows that he cares about them individually, as people.

New York Giants GM Joe Schoen, who worked with him in Buffalo, spoke to the coach’s moral fiber, “Part of what makes Sean such a great leader is he’s a great human being. He’s just an unbelievable, salt-of-the-earth human being that’s himself. He does have tremendous empathy, and he does think of those players. They’re truly family.”

​​​​​​​The squad in Buffalo feels that every day, and that's what helps fuel their efforts to be the best every Sunday.

