Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs might not be acting the most professional during the team’s preseason work, but his place on the team is pretty secure, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has claimed.

When it comes to wide receivers in the league, it’s quite hard to work out who the best is, because there are just so many top players available to us right now that it’s hard to rank one of them definitively as the best. But when you’re having the debate, you have to include Buffalo Bills man Stefon Diggs.

In each of the past five seasons, he has put up at least 1,000 yards (including a league-leading year in 2020 when he had 1,535) and in each of the past two seasons has managed to put up double-digits in terms of touchdowns as the Bills have managed to establish themselves as one of the best teams in the league, but that doesn’t mean that everything is going well for him in upstate New York.

Following their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Diggs took to social media to vent his frustrations about how the team had been playing and the fact that their season was over, which brought out the anger in former NFL player Shannon Sharpe as a result.

Does Stefon Diggs still have a problem with the Buffalo Bills?

And it might seem, at least on the outside, that there are still some troubles that need resolving heading into the 2023 season, as his presence at minicamp and his intentions don’t appear to be entirely clear at this point, with Pro Football Talk pointing out just how confusing it looks:

Whatever the issue is though, and whether Diggs still harbours some resentment with the team for how last season ended, or if there are some other issues at hand, one thing is certain, he isn’t leaving the team just yet, at least that is what the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has claimed.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Rapoport claimed that because of his contract, it is going to be near-impossible to get him away from the Bills in the coming months.

Video: Ian Rapoport discusses Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs:

Whatever the situation is, you just have to hope that it is resolved in such a way and in such a time that his work in preseason isn’t affected, because if he isn’t at his best heading into the season, then the Bills’ chances of winning a Super Bowl this year are going to be hit significantly.