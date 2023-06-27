The Buffalo Bills’ recent issues with wide receiver Stefon Diggs have allowed one player to take a big leap into a more prominent role within the offense, ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg has claimed.

The Buffalo Bills’ preparations for the 2023 season took something of a dramatic turn the other week, as star wide receiver Stefon Diggs was absent for the team’s OTAs, with plenty of speculation surrounding the matter and people wondering why he was absent in the first place.

Given how important Diggs is to the team (putting up 593 receiving yards more than his next closest competitor), his absence isn’t exactly the best sign of how things are going, and it could have an impact on how well-prepared they are heading into a season where they’ll be hoping to make that big step forward and get closer to a Super Bowl trophy.

But his absence allowed other players to come in an try to make a name for themselves in the Bills’ offense now that the ball can be spread around a little more, and it seems as though one veteran has taken that opportunity with both hands.

Buffalo Bills bringing in a new face to the proceedings

Writing in an article for ESPN in which reporters discuss each team’s ‘surprise offseason standouts’, Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg noted how receiver Trent Sherfield, brought in primarily as a depth option at the position, has managed to elevate his game in Diggs’ absence, with quarterback Josh Allen himself noting just how well he is doing with his new team:

The ramifications of the Stefon Diggs minicamp drama could still be playing out, but a player who benefited from Diggs not taking part in OTAs and parts of minicamp was Sherfield, one of the Bills' acquisitions to add depth to the receiver room. Sherfield got increased opportunities as the Z receiver for quarterback Josh Allen with Diggs not present and made an impression in that time, with Allen saying of Sherfield during OTAs, "I've loved what I've seen from Trent so far; the dude works extremely hard. He's one of the hardest-working guys on the team. Doesn't complain about anything. He's rolling right now.

Sherfield has been something of a journeyman in the NFL so far, with this being his 4th team since entering the league in 2018 and with just four receiving touchdowns to his name, but it looks as if this situation could give him a new lease in his professional life.

And if he can gain some trust from Allen and give him another reliable target to work with, then it’ll just make the Bills a far more dangerous team to deal with movign forward.