Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has spoken about the apparent bust up that occurred with wide receiver Stefon Diggs from a few weeks ago, and tried to calm the situation down.

The Buffalo Bills are a team that on paper has every chance to compete for a Super Bowl, even going into last season as many people’s favourites to win it all, before they once again fell short in the postseason, this time to the Cincinnati Bengals.

A large part of their success has been down to the performances of wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who after some good seasons with the Minnesota Vikings has really taken his game to the next level with quarterback Josh Allen throwing him the ball, with three straight seasons of more than 1,200 yards and double-digit receiving touchdowns in each of the past two seasons that have put him into the conversation as the best wide receiver in the league.

When you put up numbers like he has, there is likely going to be a level of expectation that he demands from the rest of his teammates, something that became apparent with his comments on social media in the aftermath of their loss back in January.

And it seemed as if the problems had reared their heads again during the team’s preparations for the 2023 season, as there was some confusion about his status.

Stefon Diggs causing a storm for the Buffalo Bills?

Diggs was absent for some of the team’s workouts, and there were conflicting reports about how much of the work he had actually missed. The issue is not said to be related to his contract, which then begged the question of what it was really about.

According to a report from Ben Volin at The Boston Globe, it may well have been down to the performance levels of the team, stating “Diggs’s frustration is with his role in the offense and his voice in play-calling”. However, in the eyes of quarterback Allen, it really isn’t as big a deal as some are making it out to be.

Speaking on Barstool Sports’ Bussin’ With The Boys, Allen tried to calm the situation and stood by his wide receiver by stating that the whole thing had been blown out of proportion:

I love him, that's my guy… the media has blown this so far out of proportion. We are in minicamp, we're not playing a game for four months. He doesn't show up one day he's still there, coach asked him to go home, we're in talks and discussions of trying to try to resolve some things and it wasn't anything major and the media just blew it up.

They're still talking about it's like, there's no reason to continue talking about it. He was on the field with us the next day, it was not a big deal.

Could it all come back to bite the Buffalo Bills?

Allen does raise a good point about the timing of it all, and that any problems are probably best being dealt with as soon as possible. But it does raise the issue of what is set to happen further down the line if these problems flare up again like they have done in the past?

Are these problems that are going to end up disrupting the Bills’ season and possibly ruin their chances of winning a Super Bowl?