The Buffalo Bills are no strangers to being part of rather unfortunate NFL history. After all, they're the only team to ever lose four consecutive Super Bowls.

And speaking of the Super Bowl, the Bills may not even get a chance to make a run at this year's title game after letting a late lead slip away on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Buffalo, of course, took a 37-34 overtime loss to Philly in what was arguably the best game of this 2023 NFL season thus far. And in doing so, the Bills once again made some unfortunate NFL history.

Bills make ugly entry into NFL history in loss to the Eagles

The Bills entered their Week 12 matchup with the Eagles having lost three of their last four games but were coming off a dominant 32-6 victory over the New York Jets.

As they did a week ago, Buffalo looked fantastic for the vast majority of the cold, rainy contest at Lincoln Financial Field, and it seemed Josh Allen & Co. were set to give the defending NFC champs just their second loss of the season.

After falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter, the Bills roared back and scored 17 unanswered in the second to take a 10-point lead into halftime. They held the same 10-point lead heading into the final frame but were outscored 17-7 over the last 15 minutes as Jalen Hurts put the Eagles on his back and got his team to overtime.

The Bills got on the board first in the extra frame with a 40-yard field goal from Tyler Bass, but Philadelphia ended the game just over three minutes later as Hurts scored his second rushing touchdown of the day, zipping into the end zone from 12 yards out with 2:37 remaining to make the Eagles the first 10-win team of the season.

The Bills certainly played well enough to win but simply lost to a better team. And as mentioned, in doing so, they made some bad NFL history.

On Sunday, Buffalo became just the 40th team since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger to have at least 500 total yards (505), at least 10 third-down conversions (13), and a positive turnover margin (1-2) in a game.

All 39 of the previous teams to accomplish these three feats simultaneously won. The Bills obviously did not. Ouch. And it doesn't get much easier from here for Sean McDermott's squad.

The Bills have one of the toughest remaining schedules in the NFL

With the loss, the Bills dropped to 6-6 for the season and remain on the outside looking in as it pertains to the NFL Playoffs.

Buffalo currently sits in the No. 10 slot in the AFC behind the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans, both of whom are 6-5. The Bills are on a bye this week, and the week off might benefit them as they've got a brutal five-game stretch to close out the season.

NFL WEEK DATE OPPONENT OPP. CURRENT RECORD 14 Sunday, December 10 at Kansas City Chiefs 8-3 15 Sunday, December 17 vs. Dallas Cowboys 8-3 16 Saturday, December 23 at Los Angeles Chargers 4-7 17 Sunday, December 31 vs. New England Patriots 2-9 18 Sunday, January 7 at Miami Dolphins 8-3

Of those five games, the only game on paper that the Bills should emerge victorious is against the New England Patriots on New Year's Eve – and even then, New England beat the Bills back in Week 7.

The Kansas City Chiefs are still one of the best teams in the AFC and don't lose often at home, although the Eagles did just go into Arrowhead last week and came out with a win. The Dallas Cowboys are playing their best football of the year and are one of the best teams in the NFC. Back-to-back games against those two teams is just cruel from the schedule makers.

A trip to Los Angeles follows, which is never an easy feat; teams never know which Los Angeles Chargers team they're going to get, but Buffalo should be able to carve out a win on the West Coast. The Bills then conclude their regular season against the Miami Dolphins, who could very well be fighting for the top seed in the AFC in Week 18.

All this to say it's certainly possible that the Bills could end the year with a losing record for the first time since 2018, which just happens to be the last time they missed the postseason.

