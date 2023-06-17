The Buffalo Bills could be looking for a new head coach if they don’t make some serious progress when it comes to the playoffs, Mike Florio has claimed.

The Buffalo Bills went into last season as many people’s favourites to go and win the Super Bowl, after years of playoff heartache, including back-to-back losses to the Kansas City Chiefs, 2022 was the year they would finally get everything together, break through and win it all.

Instead, despite clinching the conference’s #2 seed, they were knocked out in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, this time at home against the Cincinnati Bengals, leaving some to wonder when they will ever make that leap to being in the Super Bowl for the first time since the early 1990s.

Head coach Sean McDermott has overseen all of this progress, having taken over in 2017, but in the eyes of Mike Florio, he’s on very thin ice if the team doesn’t make some serious progress this year.

Buffalo Bills set to break up with Sean McDermott?

Speaking on ProFootballTalk (starting at 3:49), Florio examined what various scenarios for how the Bills’ season would finish, and what results might result in McDermott being shown the door, with his scenarios making it seem like the 49-year-old wouldn’t make it to coach in 2024:

Bill's fail to make the playoffs, it's done for McDermott. It's done, it's over, it's kaput, I believe. Now if they get to the playoffs, let's say they lose in the wildcard round. I'd say pretty good chance it's time for a change in Buffalo. The real question is if they get to the divisional round again, three straight years, divisional round, three straight years, don't get past the divisional round, then what do you do?

So I think that that's really the spot where, let's see how it all falls apart. Let's see how they lose in the divisional round… That's where I think it gets into a very grey area for McDermott, that if they get to the divisional round and they lose again, if they get to the conference championship, he's probably fine, Super Bowl, obviously fine, divisional round and lose, that's where I think we kind of sit back and wait for the white smoke or the black smoke or the blue and red smoke or whatever colour smoke it's going to be to come out of the chimney.

With the roster that the Bills have to work with, especially at quarterback with Josh Allen, you do have to start to wonder just how long they can keep some of the pieces the same before deciding to move on. If there is no progress from what they did last year, then it might well be that this is the time that they part ways.