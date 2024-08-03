Highlights The Bills need more than Josh Allen to maintain division leadership amid key player losses.

Their AFC East rivals significantly upgraded during the offseason, increasing competition for the Bills.

An inexperienced receiving corps and secondary could hinder Buffalo’s ability to maintain AFC East dominance in 2024.

Going from the top of your division in the NFL in one season to the bottom in the next is a fairly uncommon occurrence. A team would have to see great losses of key players to see something like that occur... but it has happened before.

NFL Division Winners To Fall To Last Place The Next Season (Since Realignment in 2002) Team Division Record as Division Winners Record The Following Season 2002 New York Jets AFC East 9-7 6-10 2004 Philadelphia Eagles NFC East 13-3 6-10 2006 Philadelphia Eagles NFC East 10-6 8-8 2006 Chicago Bears NFC North 13-3 7-9 2006 Baltimore Ravens AFC North 13-3 5-11 2009 Minnesota Vikings NFC North 13-3 6-10 2009 Cincinnati Bengals AFC North 10-6 4-12 2010 Indianapolis Colts AFC South 10-6 2-14 2010 Kansas City Chiefs AFC West 10-6 7-9 2012 Washington Redskins NFC East 10-6 3-13 2012 Houston Texans AFC South 12-4 2-14 2014 Dallas Cowboys NFC East 12-4 4-12 2015 Carolina Panthers NFC South 15-1 6-10 2016 Houston Texans AFC South 9-7 4-12 2017 Jacksonville Jaguars AFC South 10-6 5-11 2020 Seattle Seahawks NFC West 12-4 7-10 2022 Cincinnati Bengals AFC North 12-4* 9-8

* The Bengals only played 16 full games in 2022, after their Week 17 game against the Bills was canceled due to Damar Hamlin's episode of cardiac arrest.

This year in the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills are the reigning division champions, but suffered a number of losses, particularly in their receiving corps. Playing in a division with the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets, running it back as AFC East champions for the fourth year in a row will be no easy feat for the Bills.

It could seem unlikely, but a Bills slide may not be out of the realm of possibility in 2024.

The division’s worst team in 2023, the New England Patriots, made some key acquisitions that could lead them ahead of Buffalo in the AFC East this season.

Here’s why the Buffalo Bills are the most likely team in the NFL to go from first to worst in their division.

If New England could muster 6–7 wins, the Bills could fall under the Pats in the division standings due to their offseason losses on both sides of the ball.

Related Everything We Know About The Buffalo Bills' New Highmark Stadium Project When will the Bills move to their new stadium? Here's what we know so far about Buffalo's new stadium project.

Bills' 2023 Performance Will Be Hard To Replicate

Buffalo’s performance in the first half of last season could be a sign of things to come.

Credit: Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Bills were one of the best teams in the AFC at the end of 2023, finishing the season 11-6 and winning a playoff game before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs by a field goal in the Divisional round.

Josh Allen had arguably his most compelling MVP argument to date, posting 4,306 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns and 15 rushing touchdowns in one of the best campaigns of his career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Josh Allen led the NFL in touchdowns in 2023 with 44, six more than second-place (Dak Prescott, 38).

Before all of their success at the end of the season, the Bills were just 6-6 entering their Bye Week in Week 13, with losses against the Patriots, Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars, all of which Buffalo was favored against.

Before getting hot at the right time, the Bills led many to question if they would even wind up with a winning record by the end of the 2023 season.

Looking back at these performances from Buffalo raises concerns when you see they’ve suffered key losses on both sides of the ball, elevating their chances of starting the 2024 season in an even worse fashion than 2023.

With young teams like New England looking to find their identity early, big wins over division rivals like the Bills could motivate them in games down the stretch, giving them the potential to boot Buffalo to the bottom of the division in 2024.

Bills Losses May Prove Too Much to Overcome

Josh Allen will be forced to do more with less in 2024.

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

At the height of their powers, the Bills were contenders in the AFC alongside the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. With Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs out wide, Allen led one of the most high-powered offenses in the conference.

Defensively, Buffalo had a star-studded secondary with Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer and Tre’Davious White.

Buffalo Bills Key Offseason Losses Player Team Position Age Gabe Davis JAX WR 24 Stefon Diggs HOU WR 30 Mitch Morse JAX C 32 Jordan Poyer MIA S 33 Micah Hyde - S 33 Tre'Davous White LAR CB 29

Entering training camp of the 2024 season, Buffalo has lost all five of these key Pro Bowl-caliber players. The Bills failed to replace these key contributors, hoping their existing pieces will step into starting roles in 2024, bringing concerns of inexperience to light in the receiving corps, secondary and offensive line.

Asking Allen to lead an offense with a rookie in Keon Coleman as his top option out wide will be tough for the MVP candidate, especially when you factor in the loss of his starting center from last season in Mitch Morse.

Buffalo’s receiving corps will feature Coleman, Curtis Samuel and Khalil Shakur as its projected starting receiving group in 2024.

Earlier this offseason, head coach Sean McDermott made a weird analogy when discussing how the BIlls would need to change their identity on offense a little to continue thriving.

It's like wearing corduroys. Every couple years, it's like are corduroys in or are they not? And so... actually you should be wearing them when they're not in to really be ahead of the curve. Right?

Corduroys aside, with these heavy hits to their roster, Buffalo may have a hard time competing in an AFC East that saw the other three teams get better in the offseason, let alone the AFC conference as a whole.

How the Remainder of The AFC East upgraded This Offseason

Miami, New England and New York all got better, while Buffalo regressed.

The Patriots saw arguably the most significant upgrades this offseason, adding Drake Maye, Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker to an offense with promising pieces from 2023 in Rhamondre Stevenson and Demario Douglas. New England also finally added a complementary back to Stevenson in Antonio Gibson, who could make a significant impact on their offense in 2024.

Miami added their long-term option at left tackle in Patrick Paul and rounded out their receiving corps with Odell Beckham Jr. who could ignite another spark with the Dolphins. Their defense was their primary focus, and it showed, selecting Chop Robinson with their top pick. The Dolphins also added Kendall Fuller and Jordan Poyer in what looks to be a much-improved secondary.

The Jets also saw their share of improvements, adding two exciting receivers in Mike Williams and Malachi Corley alongside Garrett Wilson, and combined some thunder to their lightning, adding rookie bruiser Braelon Allen next to Breece Hall.

All this to say, Buffalo winning the division again is far from a guarantee. If the gap tightens as expected in the AFC East, the Bills could see themselves drop in the win column, and as a result, fall to the bottom of a tough division.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.