The Buffalo Bills’ chances of winning the Super Bowl are looking slimmer than they were last year, although not necessarily through any fault of their own, NFL Network’s Sara Walsh believes.

Heading into the 2022 NFL season, the Buffalo Bills were many people’s favourites to win it all and claim their first-ever Super Bowl as a franchise. With a quarterback that could do it all in Josh Allen, some incredible weapons on offense and a defense that finished the previous year #1 in both yards and points, everything was set for them.

Sadly that wouldn’t come to pass as they were pipped to the #1 seed in the AFC by the Kansas City Chiefs and knocked out of the playoffs in the second round by the Cincinnati Bengals leaving many wondering if this team will ever make it over the hump.

That concern becomes even bigger when you look at what has been happening around the NFL this year, and Sara Walsh thinks that the Bills might struggle purely based on what is happening within their own division, let alone the various moves that have occurred across the rest of the league.

Don’t bank on the Buffalo Bills to win it all in 2023

Speaking on the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Walsh talked about the situations going on with the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets as examples of teams that have improved that might make it a little bit harder for the Bills to enjoy some success this year.

Video: Sara Walsh raises concerns about the Buffalo Bills’ chances this year:

When you look at the AFC East, it at least on paper looks like it could be the toughest division in football to win this season, for the reasons that Walsh just put up. And whilst it’s not impossible to win the Super Bowl without winning your division (as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed us most recently in 2020), it does make it all the more harder, especially if it takes away more home playoff games along the way.

So the Bills are going to have to give it that little bit extra in order to make the playoffs this year, but it’s always possible that by the time they get there, they could have used up all their energy and fall flat on their face during the postseason. How they go about addressing that balance, only time will tell.