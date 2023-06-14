The Buffalo Bills have come in for some serious questioning from former NFL player Jason McCourty following the recent issues with wide receiver Stefon Diggs ahead of the new season.

The 2023 NFL season hasn’t even started yet, but it seems as though we are already getting into ‘drama’ season for a number of players, with the most prominent right now being Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, a man who can quite reasonably put himself in the discussion at being the best in his position in the league right now after five straight seasons in which he has put up at least 1,000 yards (including a league-leading year in 2020 when he had 1,535) and back-to-back seasons in which he managed to put up double-digits in terms of touchdowns.

However, when a great player like him isn’t getting the success that his play warrants, it can lead to some issues, as he showed with his outburst on social media following their loss at home to the Cincinnati Bengals in the playoffs last year.

That frustration looks as if it might have continued into this season as well, as his appearances at the Bills’ facility this week have been somewhat confusing, with conflicting reports about how much of the work he has been there for. The issue is not said to be related to his contract, which begs the question of what it is really about.

Speaking to reporters (via CBS Sports), quarterback Josh Allen was quoted as saying that “I know internally we're working on some things. Not football-related”, but former NFL player Jason McCourty still doesn’t understand what is going on.

Jason McCourty left scratching his head at the Stefon Diggs situation

Speaking on the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football (starting at 1:21), McCourty was left pondering what was going on behind the scenes to bring the situation to this point:

But there is something going on. What could Josh Allen have done better during the season is what I really want to know. Because he's a quarterback that when we watch him, he leaves it all out there in the field. So does everybody else on their team. So what are the mistakes that have been made that have caused Stefan not to want to show up for mandatory minicamp? Or show up and then not show up? It's very concerning to me and Buffalo.

Diggs did show up to minicamp today, but questions will likely still remain about what the past few days have been about, and it’s really up to Diggs to come out and clarify the situation.

Because until he does, then it’s just going to lead to more questions, more media scrutiny, and it has the potential to wreck the Bills’ season before it even begins.