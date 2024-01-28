Highlights Joe Brady taking over as the Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator after Ken Dorsey was fired led to significant improvements in the team's performance.

Under Brady's play-calling, the Bills averaged 380 yards of offense and 30.7 points per game.

Brady successfully balanced the run and pass game, with the Bills averaging 240.8 passing yards and 139.2 rushing yards per game.

Upon making Joe Brady their interim offensive coordinator after firing Ken Dorsey in mid-November, the Buffalo Bills had one of the best second halves in the NFL, winning six of their last seven games to steal the AFC East from the Miami Dolphins.

And while the Bills failed once again to get past the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Playoffs, the team has rewarded Brady for his efforts, announcing that the interim tag has been removed and naming him the full-time offensive coordinator moving forward.

The Bills improved significantly when Joe Brady took over as offensive coordinator

Buffalo went 7-2 with Brady calling the plays

As the Bills' quarterbacks coach, a position he took ahead of the 2022 season after two seasons as the Carolina Panthers' offensive coordinator, Brady worked with Josh Allen and developed a feel for the Buffalo offense that he put to good use once he took over for Dorsey as the interim OC.

Under Brady's guidance, the Bills, who went 5-5 to start the 2023 campaign, averaged 380 yards of offense and 30.7 points per game down the stretch of the regular season. As mentioned, the Bills won six of seven following Dorsey's firing to finish 11-6, giving them their fourth straight division crown.

Brady was able to improve both the Buffalo rushing game and the passing attack upon taking over play-calling duties. Over the final seven contests of the regular season, the Bills produced 240.8 passing yards per game while averaging 139.2 yards per game on the ground.

Allen fared well passing the ball under Brady but was especially good as a runner. In Brady's seven regular-season games as a play-caller, Allen averaged 39.7 yards rushing per game and punched in eight touchdowns.

When the team was clearing out lockers following the loss to Kansas City, Allen offered up his thoughts on Brady getting the job on a full-time basis:

"I would fully embrace it. I love Joe," Allen said. "I love what he brings to this team, to our offense, the juice that he has, the passion he has for football. How much preparation he's put into a tough situation these last seven to eight weeks. Yeah, I would fully embrace that."

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Focus unless stated otherwise.