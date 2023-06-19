Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ reason for skipping out on part of the team’s preseason work might well have been revealed.

Stefon Diggs really became a name in the league off the back of the Minneapolis Miracle, when he scored a touchdown in the final seconds to take the Minnesota Vikings past the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional Round of the 2018 playoffs.

Since then he has managed to establish himself as one of the most productive and arguably the best wide receiver in the league, putting up five straight seasons with over 1,000 yards and back-to-back seasons with double-digit touchdowns, doing it both with the Vikings and then the Buffalo Bills after he was traded ahead of the 2020 season.

But the past few days have been something of an enigma for the Bills and Diggs, as there have been conflicting reports about how much of the work he has been there for. The issue is not said to be related to his contract, which begs the question of what it is really about.

Stefon Diggs not digging what the Buffalo Bills are doing

Writing for The Boston Globe, reporter Ben Volin appears to confirm that the issue is definitely not money related, and instead is down to how much influence he has on the team:

This is a rare situation where the issue doesn’t appear to be money. Diggs signed a four-year, $96 million deal last offseason and is set to make a healthy $24.4 million in 2023.

Diggs’s frustration is with his role in the offense and his voice in play-calling, per a league source close to the Bills’ locker room. He was visibly agitated at Allen during the 27-10 playoff loss to the Bengals, stormed out of the locker room almost immediately after the game, and didn’t attend any voluntary workouts this offseason.

Stefon Diggs slightly deluded with his role on the Buffalo Bills?

Given how much of a part he plays in the offense, with over 50 targets, 60 receptions and nearly 600 yards more than the next closest player (via Pro Football Reference), it’s fair to say that he has a very important role, and you’d be forgiven for thinking he already played a role in dictating the play-calling and making sure the majority of balls were thrown his way.

So if his absence is related to his role, it’s hard to see what he’s likely to gain from it as the team really can’t get more out of him than they already are.