The Buffalo Bills will need one player in particular to have a pretty good season if they are to stand any chance of success in 2023, Gilberto Manzano has claimed.

The Buffalo Bills are probably wondering what they have to do to be able to take the talent that they have and make it to the Super Bowl. Over the past few seasons, they’ve been one of the best-balanced teams across the whole league, ranking inside the top 6 in the key categories for both offense and defense, but despite that they only managed to get as far as the divisional round of the playoffs.

One of the key reasons for their success, at least when it comes to the offensive side of the ball, has without question been the big leap that Josh Allen has gone through in terms of his development, going from someone who couldn’t even complete 60% of his passes to someone who is arguably the biggest dual-threat quarterback in the NFL when you factor in both his incredible arm talent and his ability to take off and run with the ball.

That ability though has arguably got him and the Bills into more trouble than it’s worth, as not only do they become a one-man show, but the bumps and bruises he takes from running with the ball will ultimately catch up with him later in the season, meaning he can’t be as impactful when the playoffs roll around.

Which is why the team needs a stronger running game. Enter James Cook, younger brother of Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook.

Buffalo Bills need James Cook to carry them upwards in 2023

The Bills lost leading rusher Devin Singletary in free agency this offseason, and whilst they did replace him with Damien Harris and Latavius Murray, it is Cook that Gilberto Manzano believes should be the team’s lead back this upcoming season.

Writing for SI.com in an article where he discussed many facets of the Bills heading into this season, noted his numbers from his rookie year in 2022, and believed that he should be the go-to guy for the Bills to work with on the ground this year:

Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but he’s erratic at times, mainly because he finds himself having to carry the offense with a stagnant rushing attack. But the Bills should have seen enough flashes in Cook during his rookie season to make him the lead back this season.

The 2022 second-round pick recorded 507 rushing yards and averaged 5.7 yards per carry in his 89 attempts. If he develops into a productive playmaker, perhaps that leads to less carries for the versatile Allen.

If Cook can indeed develop into a premium running back, then the Bills will have three bona fide backs that they can use, even if it’s in a ‘running back by committee’ method, and as Manzano points out, the more they can hand the ball off, the less than Allen will be putting himself in danger.

And then perhaps he’ll be in a reasonable state to be ready for when the playoffs come around and finally get them into the big game.