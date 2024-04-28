Highlights Frank Gore Jr. signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent.

Gore Jr. lacks speed and explosiveness but excels in durability and work ethic.

Gore Jr. hopes to continue his father's legacy with the Bills as the team gives him a chance this offseason.

The NFL Draft has come and gone already this year and Frank Gore Jr., Frank Gore's son, was passed on in each round. After the draft, though, the Buffalo Bills decided to sign him as an undrafted free agent, giving Gore Jr. a chance to make the team this year and continue his father's legacy.

Frank Gore actually played for the Bills during his illustrious career for a brief stint, so his son will be a part of one of his dad's old teams. There is a lot to be excited about as a Bills fan, but on the other hand, there is a reason all 32 teams passed on him in the draft, including the Bills.

Frank Gore Jr.'s Draft Profile

2024 East-West Shrine Bowl Offensive MVP

Gore Jr. followed his father's footsteps growing up by becoming a running back. Unlike his father, though, he went to a smaller school, Southern Mississippi, and was not as highly regarded going into the draft. The knocks on Gore Jr. come with his lack of speed, explosiveness, and burst. He also is not great at pass protection and his catch radius is small.

Frank Gore Jr.'s Measureables Category Gore Jr. Height 5'8" Weight 201 Hand Length 8 1/4" Arm Length 29 5/8" Bench Press 12

The positives of Gore Jr. coming out of college all resemble his father's game. He is durable, persistent, and sturdy. Also, he is able to process the defense quickly to find run lanes and handle a large workload. Gore Jr. will bring a lot to the table for the Bills, but it is still a question if he will make the 53-man roster in September.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: Frank Gore Jr. earned Second-Team All-Sun Belt accolades after leading his team with 1,131 rushing yards, averaging 4.9 yards per attempt, and with 10 rushing touchdowns.

Frank Gore's Legacy in the NFL

NFL's Iron Man

Gore was a very productive and reliable running back in the NFL for 15 years. He played for five different teams, but he was most known for his time with the San Francisco 49ers, where he now works as an advisor in the front office with hopes of becoming a general manager one day.

In his long career, he began with the 49ers, who drafted him out of Miami (FL) in the third round of the 2005 draft. After 10 years with the 49ers, Gore moved on to play for the Inanapolis Colts, the Miami Dolphins, the Bills, and the New York Jets.

His last game was in 2020, but he did not officially retire until 2022, when he signed a one-day contract with the 49ers to end his career with his original team.

Frank Gore's Career Statistics Games 241 Games Started 218 Rushing Attempts 3,735 Rushing Yards 16,000 Average Yards per Attempt 4.3 Rushing Touchdowns 81

Gore has moved on to a front office role, but he is one of the most beloved players of his generation. He, of course, hopes his son will have a successful career like his and the first step is being signed to a team.

By signing Gore Jr. as an undrafted free agent, the Bills will put him to the test this offseason, and it will be interesting to see if he makes the team and provides great on the field value just like his father.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.