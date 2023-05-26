The Buffalo Bills may have been halted by a combination of issues last year, including an attitude problem, former Super Bowl champion Shaun Gayle believes.

The Buffalo Bills felt like a team of destiny last year. Having taken their lumps in the postseason against the Kansas City Chiefs in each of the past two seasons, this was going to be the year that they finally managed to break through and win it all, heading into the year as many people’s favourites to win the Super Bowl.

Sadly though, it ended in heartbreak once again, this time at home against the Cincinnati Bengals and now we need to ask ourselves the question of whether or not their ‘window’ to win it all is closing, especially given how much stronger the AFC as a whole, and especially the AFC East, is looking on paper this year.

But Shaun Gayle, who as a member of the 1985 Chicago Bears knows a little something about winning it all, doesn’t think that their window is closed just yet.

Buffalo Bills still have the building blocks for success

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Gayle believed that there were two things that needed to be fixed in order for the Bills to finally win it all, that was their run game and also their attitude going into games, as he thinks they took some teams a little too lightly last year:

No, I think they still have an opportunity. Because you know, I believe in that defence, but my teammate was Leslie Frazier who is their defensive coordinator. So of course I believe in what he's he's gotten done.

And you’ve got to look at the quarterback. I mean, the guy is a rarity. And when he gets hot, and once they solve, which I think they may have, they shore up their running attack, which I think was a problem last time, it's just a matter of getting back on track believing in what they've already accomplished. And not to get too cute, not to take anyone lightly and I think that's what happened. They took some teams lightly when it's a crucial point and you can't have that happen.

Can the Buffalo Bills break through?

As Gayle points out, the Bills have added both Damien Harris and Latavius Murray to the roster this offseason to help compliment the likes of James Cook and Nyheim Hines who they had with them last year, and that way they can take some of the pressure away from quarterback Josh Allen who served as the team’s second-highest rusher.

The mental aspect of it though is a different matter, and you would hope that after how their season has ended in the past few years that it would act as a wakeup call for them to focus a little bit more, although you could easily have said that heading into last season as well.