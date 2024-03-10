Highlights The Buffalo Bills should pursue trades for Patrick Surtain II, Khalil Mack, and Diontae Johnson to bolster the roster without overpaying.

Buffalo should consider moving off from aging players like Stefon Diggs and Kaiir Elam to free up cap space and acquire draft picks.

Addressing roster shortcomings through deliberate trades to navigate cap constraints and strengthen depth is key for the Bills this offseason.

For years, the Buffalo Bills have been looking to take the next step. The ascension of Josh Allen has made them perineal contenders, but with each passing year, the contender status becomes less fulfilling. Since the 2020 season, Buffalo has failed to advance past the Divisional Round, and with Allen’s massive contract going into effect next season, assembling a championship-caliber roster is only getting harder.

The Bills have already parted ways with veterans Jordan Poyer, Tre’Davious White, and Mitch Morse this offseason, and they are unlikely to bring back former captain Micah Hyde. While these shoes won’t be easy to fill, the Bills must look to replenish.

The front office is tasked with the challenge of acquiring youth without jeopardizing the franchise’s immediate outlook. In addition to the NFL Draft and free agency, the team would be wise to consider some trades.

Buffalo Bills Top 3 Trade Targets

The Bills can improve their roster by attacking the trade market

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo is undergoing a roster overhaul of sorts. Having lost multiple veterans, the team’s complexion looks to be drastically different in 2024. Change can be scary, but it’s also a necessity. The Bills had their opportunity to win it all with the old core, and things never came to fruition.

Buffalo Bills' Top Trade Targets Player Current team Projected Value (AAV) Patrick Surtain Denver Broncos Roughly $5 million Khalil Mack Los Angeles Chargers Roughly $22 million Diontae Johnson Pittsburgh Steelers Roughly $13 million

The team needs to focus on players that can help the team win now rather than the ones that helped in the past. Buffalo won’t be able to pursue all the premier trade candidates this offseason, but they still have a chance to come away with some impact players. Thankfully, there are several available players who fit that description.

Patrick Surtain II

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports



The Bills have a void at cornerback that must be addressed before the season. Buffalo could select a corner in the upcoming draft, but putting that much pressure on a rookie is quite risky. The Chicago Bears recently agreed to an extension with Jaylon Johnson, taking the young corner off of the free agent and trade market.

Buffalo only has so many options, and trading for Surtain II remains the most interesting one. The Denver Broncos have been on a fire sale of late. They will be releasing Russell Wilson next week and recently traded Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns.

Patrick Surtain II 2023 Stats Stat Surtain II Games Played 17 Total Tackles 50 Passes Defended 12 Interceptions 1 Passer Rating Allowed 93.9 PFF Coverage Grade 64.7 *Stats courtesy of PFF

With Denver possibly making a push on draft night to land one of the top quarterbacks, any draft capital they can acquire would be vital to the operation. Surtain II’s acquisition will come at a greater cost as he is one of the best young cornerbacks in the league, but the Bills would be getting a defensive cornerstone with multiple years of team control in return.

Any extension regarding Surtain II wouldn’t go into effect until the 2026 season, giving the Bills time to free up the cap space to extend him. For as many players as Buffalo is set to lose in the secondary, it will take more than just sound drafting to successfully replace them. Surtain II adds stability and talent, as well as immediate affordability.

Giving up a first-round pick for Surtain II would be reasonable, but Denver is rumored to have asked for multiple first-rounders in exchange for the young corner. The Bills should be actively pursuing a trade for the Pro Bowl corner but must remain wary of overpaying.

Nevertheless, Surtain II is the best cornerback the Bills could feasibly add this offseason. If Buffalo wants to seriously improve its roster, it will have to start taking some big swings.

The quarterback talent in the conference isn't going anywhere; it's up to the Bills to construct a defense that is capable of battling those high-flying passing attacks head-on.

Khalil Mack

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Usually, a team fighting to stay under the cap looks for a trade partner with plenty of cap space to spare, but the Los Angeles Chargers and Bills could put together an unconventional trade. The Chargers have the least cap space of any team in football, and no number of restructured contracts will put them under.

The Chargers will need to place at least some of their more productive veterans on the trade block. Khalil Mack is 33 but is coming off a career-best 17 sacks in 2023. Mack has one year left on his monstrous $141 million contract, which he signed upon his arrival in Chicago.

Khalil Mack 2023 Stats Stat Mack Games Played 17 Total Tackles 74 Tackles For Loss 21 Sacks 22 QB Hits 18 Forced Fumbles 5

The Chargers are entering a new regime and have more riding on the long haul than the immediate future. As great as Mack was last season, it’s no secret his career is winding down. Buffalo could make use of Mack as the team pushes to make another postseason run.

The financial aspect of this trade would require both teams to work toward an agreement. Mack has a cap hit over $38 million, which neither Los Angeles nor Buffalo can take on in its entirety. However, the two could make an arrangement that has the two split the figure. The Chargers won’t be able to get out of Mack’s contract without covering part of it and the Bills won’t be able to get a player like Mack without dishing out some money as well.

The logistical issues give Mack a lower price tag, meaning the Bills wouldn’t need to surrender an early-round pick. The specifics of this potential trade would get messy, but the Bills are in no position to refuse to get their hands dirty.

Diontae Johnson

Credit: Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Regardless of what happens to Stefon Diggs, the Bills need help at wide receiver. Gabriel Davis is unlikely to return to the team, and there’s no clear candidate to replace him. Pittsburgh Steelers' wideout Diontae Johnson is believed to be available and wouldn’t require significant draft capital to obtain.

It’s easy to forget just how good Johnson was in 2021. With an ancient Ben Roethlisberger at the helm, Johnson made the Pro Bowl, recording 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. In the last two years, Johnson has caught passes from Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph. The Steelers' passing attack hasn’t been stable enough for Johnson to produce at the level he did in 2021.

Diontae Johnson 2023 Stats Stat Johnson Games Played 13 Receptions 51 Receiving Yards 717 Yards Per Reception 14.1 Receiving Touchdowns 5

Now the Steelers are unsure of Johnson’s fit with the team long term. He isn’t the biggest receiver, but he is a good route runner with sudden breaks on his routes. Pittsburgh’s stagnant passing made it difficult for Johnson to show what he could do. The increased volume that he would receive in Buffalo would be enough to take him to the next level.

Johnson wouldn’t replace Davis’s role as the big, vertical threat, but he would provide Allen with another outlet for passes. He's a talented player who would make for a nice secondary option. Johnson, Diggs, and Dalton Kincaid would give the Bills depth at pass catcher and could help Allen reach his final form.

The Cleveland Browns gave up a fourth and a sixth-round pick for Jerry Jeudy. Although Jeudy and Johnson aren’t the same players, it’s hard to believe their markets would be substantially different. Getting Allen a second receiver without giving up a Day 2 pick feels like a no-brainer.

The Bills can gain cap flexibility and draft capital by trading away their players

Credit: JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK

Following Allen’s 2020 breakout, the Bills went all-in. The team seemed to be on the cusp of greatness, and all long-term considerations took a backseat. Buffalo is now living with the fallout of this approach. Last week, the Bills sent interior lineman Ryan Bates to the Bears for a fifth-round pick. Moving Bates was rather inconsequential, however, his departure was a harbinger for the team's future releases.

Buffalo Bills' Top Trade Candidates Player Projected Value (AAV) Stefon Diggs Roughly $23 million Kaiir Elam Roughly $4 million Von Miller Roughly $15 million

Many key players have gotten older and are either no longer under contract or a shell of their former selves. The potential for free agency pickups is bleak, as the Bills have the second-least cap space, according to Spotrac. The Bills must heavily weigh all options, and trading key players isn’t off the table.

Stefon Diggs

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Diggs played a pivotal role in Allen’s emergence as one of the best quarterbacks in the league today. It’s no coincidence that upon Diggs’ arrival, Allen went from a middle-of-the-road starter to a bonafide superstar. However, it’s not 2020 anymore. Though Allen was once dependent on Diggs to reach his ceiling, it can be argued he has now evolved to no longer need him.

Having turned 30 in November, Diggs appears to be at the end of his prime and is coming off of his worst season since joining the Bills. Diggs’ plummeting production is compounded by off-field antics. Last offseason, Diggs missed the first day of mandatory minicamp after rumors circulated that he had grown frustrated with his role in the offense.

These rumblings didn’t die down during the season either, as Diggs’ brother, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, suggested his older brother leave Buffalo. This behavior is far from atypical of a star wide receiver, but Diggs’ recent play calls into question whether he should still be considered a star. He was 13th in the league in receiving yards and saw his production fall off a cliff to close the year.

Stefon Diggs 2023 Stats Stat Diggs Games Played 17 Receptions 107 Receiving Yards 1,183 Yards Per Reception 11.1 Receiving Touchdowns 8

For a team that was willing to sever ties with multiple tenured veterans to free up cap space, getting Diggs’ contract, which runs through 2028, off the books seems enticing. Even with Diggs’ age and recent performance, he remains one of the most respected players in the league. For a team with greater flexibility, his contract wouldn’t present as many challenges, and Buffalo would likely take on some of it in a trade.

The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts both have quarterbacks on rookie deals, making them better equipped to take on Diggs’ contract. Keeping Diggs in the AFC would be less than ideal, but ultimately, the Bills need to focus on themselves first. Moving off of Diggs for a first-round pick in a draft that is saturated with receiver talent would be fruitful.

Kaiir Elam

Credit: Jamie Germano/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

On the field, football is a game of inches. On draft night, it becomes one of minutes. The Bills were just a few minutes away from going on the clock for the first time in the 2022 Draft. The team was looking for a corner, and Washington product Trent McDuffie was still on the board. Everything seemed to be falling into place until the Kansas City Chiefs traded up for the 21st selection to snag McDuffie.

In retrospect, this move served two valuable functions. First and foremost, McDuffie has become an All-Pro corner and an integral part of the Chiefs’ championship defense. Not to be overlooked, however, is that the Chiefs ensured Buffalo wouldn’t have McDuffie. Still in dire need of depth at corner, the Bills opted to draft Kaiir Elam out of Florida with the 23rd pick.

Kaiir Elam 2023 Stats Stat Elam Games Played 3 Total Tackles 14 Passes Defended 0 Interceptions 0 Passer Rating Allowed 109.5 PFF Coverage Grade 61.3 *Stats courtesy of PFF

Two years in, the Elam experience hasn’t been great. He struggled in limited action as a rookie and was a healthy scratch several times in 2023. The departure of Tre’Davious White says more about the team’s cap situation than their confidence in Elam.

Although the Bills may see little value in Elam, there’s a good chance a team will be willing to take a flyer on a 22-year-old former first-round pick. Elam’s status as a prospect shows that he was at one point considered an NFL talent. It’s probable that teams outside of Buffalo also had first-round grades on him, and it’s only been two years since draft night. A change of scenery and scheme could elevate Elam to a serviceable starter.

Trading Elam won’t result in the best return on investment for the Bills, but it’s better than nothing, and Elam has been essentially useless to the Bills through two seasons. A fifth-round pick from the Steelers or Green Bay Packers might be enough for the Bills to call it quits on their former first-rounder.

Von Miller

Credit: Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

For those wondering why Buffalo’s cap situation is so dire, look no further than Von Miller and his six-year $120 million contract. If Miller were still in his Super Bowl MVP form, this deal would be fully justified, but he’s 35 and struggling after returning from a torn ACL in 2023.

It’s easy to play the hindsight game, but the long-term issues with Miller’s deal were always foreseeable. Paying an aging pass rusher who has suffered a barrage of injuries is a dangerous game, and now Buffalo has to bare the consequences.

Von Miller 2023 Stats Stat Miller Games Played 12 Total Tackles 3 Tackles For Loss 0 Sacks 0 QB Hits 18 Forced Fumbles 3

It’s no secret the Bills are less than enthused with Miller’s current contract; it’s a matter of how badly they’d like to get out of it that will determine their next move. The contract is an objectively bad one and none of the other 31 franchises would want that deal. However, Buffalo could throw in a draft pick or two as a sweetener.

Trading Miller after June 1 would create over $17 million in savings, which could be worth parting with a late 2025 pick.

Ultimately, the Bills appear to be too fixated on the immediate future to pull the trigger on such a trade. Still, Miller’s health and contract make this at least worth consideration.

The Texans and Detroit Lions are coming off playoff appearances and rank fifth and sixth, respectively, in cap space, according to Spotrac. If Buffalo can take on enough of the current deal, Miller would be viewed as a valuable addition.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.