Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has provided an update on when his return from the injury that kept him out of the team’s final games in 2022.

The Buffalo Bills went into last season as many people’s favourites to win it all. With a quarterback that can do it all in Josh Allen, some incredible weapons on offense and a defense that finished the previous year #1 in both yards and points, everything was set for them.

Sadly that wouldn’t come to pass as they were pipped to the #1 seed in the AFC by the Kansas City Chiefs and knocked out of the playoffs in the second round by the Cincinnati Bengals leaving many wondering if this team will ever make it over the hump.

However things might have been different down the stretch if they had Von Miller on the field. The Super Bowl 50 MVP was putting up some incredible numbers last year to help get the Bills to their 13-3 record, but an ACL injury sustained during their Thanksgiving Day game meant he missed the latter part of the season and the playoffs where he could have played a big part in getting them further.

Buffalo Bills star Von Miller on the comeback trail

Speaking to 9News in Denver, Miller was able to give an update on when he expected to be back on the field, and hinted that he wants to be there for the first game of the season when his Bills take on Aaron Rodgers in his New York Jets debut:

You know I love guarantees. It’s me, it’s Von. I love guarantees. I want to play. In 2013, I had (ACL) surgery in January and I played at the beginning of August in the preseason. So that put me around seven months, eight months.

And 10 years removed from that, 2023, I have a whole new outlook. I know exactly where I’m supposed to be at two months, four months, six months and in the position where I’m at now, I feel great, I feel comfortable. I feel like I’ll be ready to go at the start of the season. But at the same time, I trust our GM, I trust our athletic trainers, I trust our team, our owners. Whenever it’s time for me to play, I’ll be ready to go. I want to be ready week 1 versus the Jets. Aaron Rodgers, Monday Night Football.

This must surely come as great news to Bills fans, because if they are going to have any chance of success this upcoming season, the defense, and Miller in particular, are going to play a really big part in how successful they end up being.