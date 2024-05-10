Building the Perfect NBA Lineup With NFL Players

Highlights The NFL and NBA worlds collided when Austin Rivers made a controversial claim about player adaptability between leagues.

Bud Grant is the only athlete to play in both the NFL and NBA, highlighting how rare this feat is.

LeBron James and Devin Funchess have flirted with the idea of crossing over in the past, and it's become a fun exercise to imagine a perfect lineup with another sports players.

Earlier this week, NBA veteran Austin Rivers sparked a lot of controversy by suggesting that NBA players could easily make the transition to the NFL while football players couldn't make it in pro basketball.

That garnered a lot of responses from both sides of the aisle, including J.J. Watt and Charles Barkley (who both made their disagreement with Rivers known). Regardless of whether Rivers is correct or not, it is a fun exercise to imagine which players could be dominant forces in the other sport.

Only three people in history have ever suited up in both the NFL and the NBA: Bud Grant, Otto Graham, and Mark Vital. Playing in both sports - which are dominated by the world's premier athletes - is a near-unprecedented feat.

Now, it is worth noting that when the NBA was in a lockout in 2011, LeBron James admitted he was offered contracts by both Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys and Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks. Former NFL wideout Devin Funchess also just signed with a professional basketball team in Colombia, though he remains light years away from the NBA.

So, for the sake of fun, let's build out the perfect NBA starting lineup with NFL players, even while acknowledging that it's likely none of these guys could hold a candle to the best hoopers in the world in practice. Earlier this week, GIVEMESPORT already took a look at which NBA players could hypothetically dominate on the gridiron.

Related NBA Players That Could Play In The NFL Austin Rivers claimed you can take 30 NBA players and put them in the NFL, but you cannot take 30 NFL players and put them in the NBA.

Building the Perfect NBA Lineup With NFL Players

Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Some ground rules up front: we're pulling from all NFL players, past and present. If someone has played a down in the NFL at any point, they're fair game.

Second, we're trying to build the perfect NBA lineup 1-5. So this isn't just going to be a collection of offensive tackles with freakish athleticism - we need someone who could feasibly man the point, a couple of wings, and a center.

Lastly, this isn't based on real world basketball skills. In reality, there's probably some kicker or punter with a sweet shooting stroke who could knock down 35% of their threes, but that's not as fun to imagine. Instead, we're picking out a lineup of elite NFL athletes who could, with enough training, play proper basketball.

All clear? Let's do this.

Point Guard: Lamar Jackson

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK

The term "quarterback" is sometimes applied to point guards who are excellent passers, so it's only fitting that a two-time NFL MVP QB would be running this hypothetical juggernaut on the court.

Now, there are quarterbacks who are more accurate than Lamar Jackson, but that's with a football. Passing in basketball is a completely different skill set - one that someone as athletic and cerebral as Jackson should be able to pick up without too much hassle.

Even if his distributing chops leave something to be desired, though, we need a point guard who's an excellent athlete to run breaks and create his own offense in the half-court.

Jackson has the prototypical point guard size at 6'2", and he's slimmed down to 205 pounds in preparation for the 2024 NFL season. For contrast, Steph Curry is 6'2" and played the 2023-2024 season at 185 pounds.

As a quarterback, Jackson already has the leadership qualities necessary to run this team of veritable all-stars. His speed would also lead to a lot of off-the-ball movement, which should create plenty of space to operate for the bigger-bodied players on this list.

Shooting Guard: Aaron Donald

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Having a 6'1" player as your shooting/combo guard may not be the most practical lineup construction ever, but Jackson's 6'2" frame and the front court players on our list should more than make up for any deficiencies Donald has on the defense end. In this lineup, Donald can guard the shortest player or most limited offensive threat on the opposing team.

Given his raw strength, superhuman lateral agility, and chiseled, 280-pound frame, Donald could theoretically also be asked to guard up a few positions, as there are maybe four or fives guys in the NBA with the footwork and muscle mass that would be required to back Donald down in the post.

Regardless of the contributions he'd make on the defensive end, Donald is here for one reason and one reason only: his (hypothetical) ability to drive the basketball towards the rim.

With second-to-none first-step explosiveness, Donald would blow by anyone trying to guard him from the three-point line. He could play a brand of bully-ball that is unprecedented among guards, thanks to his unfathomable combination of speed and strength.

For those still worried about Donald's height, it's worth noting that the average NBA vertical jump is 28 inches; Donald posted a 32-inch vertical at the NFL Draft Combine (back in 2014, but still). As such, he'd also be an excellent rebounder as a guard, which Josh Hart is proving the extreme value of in the NBA playoffs right now.

Small Forward: DK Metcalf

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

We're fully committed to the small-ball lineup now, as DK Metcalf is only 6'4", though he does have a shredded 230 pound frame.

Metcalf is one of the names that comes up when considering "freakish athletes" in the NFL. He has lateral quickness, an outstanding vertical, and would likely have the ability to guard the 1 through 4 despite his shorter stature relative to NBA big men.

Also, while our team isn't lacking in terms of raw speed, it is nice to know we have someone who can rack up fast break dunks and chase down blocks with the best of them.

As a guy with a 4.33 40-yard dash and 40.5 vertical jump, Metcalf should have no problem creating easy looks from three-point range by moving off the ball or rising and firing over defenders. He'll need to be one of the team's best threats from long-range to keep the offense properly spaced, since Donald and our pick at center will be mostly non-factors from downtown.

Assuming he can develop a smooth enough shooting stroke, Metcalf could be the highest scoring player on our team. That he'd also be a tremendous rebounder with his frame and hops is just icing on the proverbial cake.

Power Forward: Calvin Johnson Jr.

Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

The analysis here could simply be "imagine Megatron in the dunker's spot on offense" and that would be enough to justify Calvin Johnson Jr.'s inclusion on our team.

Johnson stands at 6'5", playing further into our small-ball lineup here as the starter at the 4. His jumping ability is second to none, and he'd be a source of instant offense as an alley-oop threat from Jackson on breakaways and backdoor cuts.

Johnson, like Metcalf, would need to use his 98th percentile vertical jump (42.5 inches) to rise over the top of defenders and knock down threes. Positioning him in the corner and having him operate purely as a three-point specialist with elite cutting ability may not be a comprehensive use of his talents, but it's hard to deny Johnson's perfect athletic mold for the role.

Johnson would also be the choice as the team's second ball-handler if Jackson needs a breather or the team needs more shot creation. His ability to knock down threes off the dribble could make or break this team's offensive success.

Center: Alejandro Villanueva

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Full disclosure: the initial pick here was defensive end Calais Campbell, who stands at 6'8", 280 pounds. However, this team is already heavy on offensive contributors, and the need for a brick wall at center is glaring.

Enter Alejandro Villanueva, a 6'9" behemoth at left tackle who played at around 320 pounds in the NFL. As an offensive lineman, Villanueava's reaction time, hands and footwork are already second to none, and his sheer size should make any guard think twice about trying to score in the paint.

Given that we should already have great rebounding on this team thanks to the vertical ability of our wings and Donald's massive frame, Villanueva merely needs to gobble up misses on the offensive end and box out opposing centers on defense to have a tremendous impact on the boards.

There is currently no player in the NBA weighing more than 300 pounds (Boban Marjanovic ranks first at 290), so Villanueva would have the size advantage over literally everyone he faces. He'd also have easy looks at the rim on drives by Donald, given the amount of attention a 280 pound guard with a 4.68 40-yard dash would command.

Our center would likely be a non-existent threat from three-point range, but as long as Jackson, Metcalf and Johnson knock down enough long-range tries, the spacing on our venerable superteam should be enough to allow Villanueva to go to work in the post.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.