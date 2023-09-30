Highlights Team USA needs to recruit top NBA players like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant if they want to redeem themselves after their recent disasters.

Building a roster with players like Curry at point guard, Booker at shooting guard, and James at small forward could help improve Team USA's offense and leadership.

Durant at power forward, and Anthony Davis at center, would provide versatility and strong defense for Team USA's front court.

There was a time when Team USA was undoubtedly on top of the world when it came to basketball. But as recent years have shown, other nations have caught up with the famed superpower and even surpassed it in some aspects. Fortunately for them, they still have a shot at redemption in 2024 come the Paris Olympics.

Now as the Americans shift their focus to the summer games, there is still one pressing question they will have to answer: which players are they going to invite to Paris for the Olympic Games? Clearly, the team that the USA sent to the FIBA World Cup—which failed to even finish within the top-three—won't cut it.

With that said, they really need to start getting commitment from the top players in the NBA if they want to redeem themselves after their latest disaster.

The good news for USA Basketball is that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James reportedly wants to participate in the Olympics and is even said to be recruiting his superstar peers like Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant to join him.

It's also worth noting that Curry has expressed his desire to join the Americans' Olympic team in the past, especially with his Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr handling the team.

USA Basketball announced their initial 41-player selection pool for the tournament on Tuesday, headlined by some of the game's biggest stars.

USA Basketball - 2024 Olympics Player Pool Backcourt Frontcourt Desmond Bane (Grizzlies) Bam Adebayo (Heat) Devin Booker (Suns) Jarrett Allen (Cavaliers) Jaylen Brown (Celtics) Paolo Banchero (Magic) Jalen Brunson (Knicks) Scottie Barnes (Raptors) Jimmy Butler (Heat) Mikal Bridges (Nets) Alex Caruso (Bulls) Anthony Davis (Lakers) Stephen Curry (Warriors) Kevin Durant (Suns) Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves) Joel Embiid (76ers) De'Aaron Fox (Kings) Paul George (Clippers) Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers) Aaron Gordon (Nuggets) James Harden (Clippers) Chet Holmgren (Thunder) Josh Hart (Knicks) Brandon Ingram (Pelicans) Tyler Herro (Heat) Jaren Jackson Jr. (Grizzlies) Jrue Holiday (Celtics) LeBron James (Lakers) Kyrie Irving (Mavericks) Walker Kessler (Jazz) Cam Johnson (Nets) Kawhi Leonard (Clippers) Damian Lillard (Bucks) Bobby Portis (Bucks) Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers) Jayson Tatum (Celtics) Chris Paul (Warriors) Austin Reaves (Lakers) Duncan Robinson (Heat) Derrick White (Celtics) Trae Young (Haws)

A roster headlined by both James and Curry could exactly be what USA Basketball needs to reclaim the basketball glory they have lost. Of course the two won't be enough to win, though, and they need a reliable supporting crew to get the job done. With that said, we take a look below at how Team USA can build the perfect 2024 Olympics rosters.

Point guards – Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard

Alternates: Tyrese Haliburton, Kyrie Irving

The world has certainly caught up with the United States when it comes to basketball. This is clearly seen in how point guards from opposing nations have leveled up with their playmaking and shot-creation. As a result, the offensive schemes Team USA encountered in recent games are more fluid and harder to defend.

In this regard, Team USA can improve its offense by having Curry run the point for them. The four-time NBA champion is a menace on offense who can draw defenders with ease. Along with his insane shot-creation from anywhere on the floor, Curry can also create plays for his teammates effortlessly.

Stephen Curry - 2023-24 Stats Points 26.7 Rebounds 4.2 Assists 4.9 Field goal % 44.6 3-point field goal % 39.7

It also helps that the Warriors All-Star hasn’t won a gold medal as part of an official Team USA roster filled with NBA players.

Backing the baby-faced assassin at the point guard position is none other than Damian Lillard. Apart from doing everything Curry does on the court, the 6-foot-2 guard’s clutch gene will come in handy whenever Team USA needs a strong finish against competitive opponents.

Shooting guards – Devin Booker and Anthony Edwards

Alternates: James Harden, Donovan Mitchell

While Curry and Lillard ensure that Team USA’s offense runs smoothly, Devin Booker can come in and do what he does best: get buckets. With career averages of 23.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game in his eight seasons playing for the Phoenix Suns, it won’t be hard for the three-time All-Star to get the job done when it comes to scoring.

Anthony Edwards - Year-by-Year Comparison Category 2022-23 2023-24 Points 24.6 25.5 Rebounds 5.8 5.4 Assists 4.4 5.2 Field goal % 45.9 46.4 3-point field goal % 36.9 37.5 Usage 29.9 31.8

Coming off the bench for Booker is the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards. Among the few bright spots in Team USA’s recent FIBA World Cup campaign in the Philippines, the All-Star shooting guard brings tenacity whenever he steps onto the court. With these two playing the two-spot, there won’t be a shortage of offense for the United States.

Small forwards – LeBron James and Jimmy Butler

Alternates: Paul George, Jaylen Brown

Team USA’s recent failure to capture any medal at the FIBA World Cup in Manila stems from many reasons, with the lack of veteran experience and leadership among them. To address these issues, bringing James to join the team seems to be the logical step to resolve it.

Even though he’s nearing 39 years of age soon, the King still has a lot more to bring to the table than other potential Team USA recruits. For one, his experience in playing international games can help the whole squad deal with the pressure that comes along with these major tournaments.

LeBron James - 2023-24 Advanced Stats Minutes Played 34.3 Offensive rating 114.3 Defensive rating 112.7 Net rating 1.7 Usage 28.9 True shooting % 61.2

His presence alone encourages unity and accountability among everyone, which in turn, helps create a more cohesive unit. Add his immense basketball IQ and two-way skill set to the mix, and you’ve got a game-changer for Team USA already.

Relieving him from the bench is Jimmy Butler, the primary engine behind the Miami Heat’s playoff success in recent years. Apart from contributing defensive intensity to Team USA’s roster, the All-Star forward can also run plays and score when needed. His grit and leadership are welcome qualities that will elevate the squad, especially for the 2024 Olympics.

Power forwards – Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum

Alternates: Paolo Banchero, Jaren Jackson Jr.

When it comes to the power forward position, Team USA needs guys who can generate offense and keep up with agile and strong-bodied guys from opposing teams. This calls the need for Kevin Durant to start and Jayson Tatum backing him up from the bench.

For his part, Durant’s career averages of 27.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game can overwhelm opposing defenses. It helps that the All-Star forward shoots 38 percent from deep, improving his team’s spacing in an instant.

Kevin Durant - 2023-24 On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court Offensive rating 118.9 110.4 Defensive rating 114.9 113.1 Net rating 4.0 -5.1 Field goal % 50.0 46.2 3-point field goal % 39.6 34.4

Tatum, meanwhile, is a proven scorer who can take over games, especially when the starters aren’t up to the task. His size also allows the Boston Celtics’ superstar to keep up with agile forwards that opposing nations have to throw against them.

Centers – Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis

Alternates: Jarrett Allen, Chet Holmgren

With Joel Embiid gaining U.S. citizenship in 2022, the Americans might have a super-weapon on their hands, if the Cameroonian-born center chooses to represent his country of adoption in Paris next summer.

The 2023 NBA MVP is having yet another MVP-caliber season, and could very well run away with the award in consecutive seasons. Adding his dominant skillset and stature to Team USA's frontcourt might just make them invincible.

2023-24 NBA Efficiency Rating Leaders Joel Embiid 41.3 Nikola Jokić 38.4 Giannis Antetokounmpo 36.3 Luka Dončić 35.2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 33.9

Add Anthony Davis as the backup center and there’s going to be versatility in the frontcourt. His ability to attack the rim, space the floor, and defend all the way to the perimeter opens up a lot of possibilities for Team USA.

The 30-year-old has averaged 25.0 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.4 blocks per game, while shooting 55.8 percent from the field.

Reserves – Kawhi Leonard and Bam Adebayo

Rounding up Team USA’s perfect roster for the 2024 Olympics are Kawhi Leonard and Bam Adebayo.

Leonard has displayed flashes of his vintage self this season, joining forces with Paul George and James Harden in Los Angeles to guide the Clippers near the top of the Western Conference standings.

His shotmaking ability on offense would be a huge addition off the bench, while his revered defensive prowess would set the table for the Americans' defensive efforts down the stretch of tight games.

Kawhi Leonard - 2023-24 Defensive Stats Steals 1.7 Deflections 3.1 Loose balls recovered 1.2 Contested shots 5.1

Bam Adebayo is a high-motor big man who can guard multiple positions on the court. Even though he’s undersized for a true center, the Heat star has proven his mettle against bigger men in the NBA, currently owning the fifth-best odds (+2500) to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, according to FanDuel.

With the Olympics set to happen soon, there’s no better time for Team USA to come together than now. Keep an eye out in the following months who’ll join the squad and help bring the glory back to the United States.

