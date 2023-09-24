Highlights The North London Derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur this weekend is highly anticipated due to both teams' strong form, making it an exciting contest between evenly matched sides.

The North London Derby is back this weekend, and it's the most intriguing one in years. Both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have started this season in fine form. Both sides are firing on all cylinders right now, and it seems we might have an exciting contest on our hands. For the first time in a while, there's no clear favourite between the two teams, with both evenly matched.

With both clubs filled to the brim with impressive talent, we thought we'd create the ultimate combined XI out of the two in preparation for Sunday's Premier League festivities. Here's what we came up with.

GK - David Raya

While he's not been at Arsenal for very long, David Raya has immediately seized hold of the number-one spot for the club and is the best goalkeeper in north London right now. His time at Blackburn Rovers and Brentford saw the Spaniard emerge as a serious talent, and it's a little surprising it's taken this long for one of the Premier League's big boys to take a chance on him. He still has fierce competition from Aaron Ramsdale, but if the start of his career at the Gunners is anything to go by, he'll be the club's main man in between the sticks for the foreseeable future.

RB - Ben White

Despite naturally being a centre-back, Ben White has spent large chunks of his Arsenal run at right-back, and it's a role he's more than made his own. The Englishman has thrived in the new position and is a regular in Mikel Arteta's side. The club's resurgence last year coincided with White's incredible form on the right side of the defence. Pedro Porro has had a decent start to the season so far for Spurs, but he's not quite good enough to earn a spot in this team over White.

CB - William Saliba

Man, William Saliba is special, isn't he? After numerous loan spells away from Arsenal, the Frenchman finally joined up with the club and made his foray into the first team last season, and he hasn't looked back since. The 22-year-old has been nothing short of magnificent for Arteta's side, and they're clearly much stronger when he's involved. If the Gunners are to take another step forward this season, Saliba will almost certainly be playing a significant role at the back and there are few defenders in England right now better than him. He even showed off his sensational dribbling earlier this week in the Champions League.

CB - Cristian Romero

After a slow start to life in England, Cristian Romero has started this season superbly. Under Ange Postecoglou, the Argentine has finally found his stride and emerged as the best centre-back at Spurs. He has consistently turned out strong performances at the heart of the defence for the club. He has rarely put a foot wrong so far this year and if Postecoglou's fantastic start in England is to continue, he'll likely be a large reason for that.

LB - Oleksandr Zinchenko

A lot of focus was spent on Gabriel Jesus' move to Arsenal from Manchester City last year, but Oleksandr Zinchenko's move to the Emirates from the Cityzens has actually been the more impactful. The Ukranian has been fantastic on the left of the Gunners' defence and usurped Kieran Tierney as the side's first-choice left-back. Destiny Udogie has looked fantastic for Spurs so far this season, but Zinchenko's incredible impact at Arsenal cannot be ignored.

CM - Declan Rice

There was absolutely no chance that Declan Rice wasn't making it into this lineup. The former West Ham United man has been absolutely exceptional since joining Arsenal in the summer and is already looking like a bargain, despite his big fee. The midfielder has immediately added a level of strength and steel to the club's lineup and has come up trumps on numerous occasions already. Rice could very well be one of the best midfielders in the world, is certainly one of the best in the Premier League, and is easily making it into this team. There was no doubt about that.

CM - Yves Bissouma

After struggling last year, Yves Bissouma has returned to Tottenham as a new man this season and has been fantastic so far under Postecoglou. The former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder has been hugely influential for the side and is one of the team's brightest performers so far. Life under Postecoglou has gotten off to a fantastic start and Bissouma's work rate and incredible pressing in the middle of the park have played a major role in that. Injuries have held him back in the past, but if he can keep fit this year, he'll have a strong case for one of the best midfielders in England.

RW - Bukayo Saka

Named England's best player for the second year in a row, Bukayo Saka has seemingly gone from strength to strength every single year following his Arsenal debut. His lightning speed and silky footwork have made him a nightmare for defenders, and he is one of the very best young talents in the world. There are few wingers in England more important to their club than Saka and considering the fact he's only going to keep getting better, he could very well be the best winger in the world in the near future. Considering how important he is to the Gunners and the role he'll play in their potential success going forward, he has to be included here.

CAM - Martin Odegaard

After spending years as nothing more than a promising youngster who hadn't quite broken through, Martin Odegaard has become a superstar at Arsenal and his creative influence on the team can't be overstated. The Danish star, who recently signed an extension at the club, has quickly become one of their very best players, and it's hard to imagine they'd have been half as good last year without him. What makes Odegaard so impressive is his consistency and his ability to churn out solid performances week in and week out, no matter who he's up against. It's baffling to think that the former Real Madrid man is still just 24 years old and will still keep improving in the future.

LW - James Maddison

James Maddison has been a revelation since joining Tottenham in the summer from Leicester City. While many tipped him to struggle to make that step up to one of the Premier League's biggest sides, he's taken to the move like a duck to water and is looking like one of the best bits of business this year.

The Englishman is already one of Spurs' most influential forward players, with two goals and two assists already under his belt and while Gabriel Martinelli has also been nothing short of fantastic this year, his influence on the Gunners isn't quite as evident as Maddison's on Postecoglou's men. There's no way they'd have started the season in the form they have if it wasn't for the former Leicester man's arrival and the way in which he's slotted so comfortably into the lineup. He's truly back to his best this season and things should only get better.

ST - Son Heung-min

Losing Harry Kane could have been disastrous this season for Tottenham, but the decision to move Son Heung-min into the middle of the front three has been a stroke of genius. While initially implemented likely due to Richarlison's struggles, the star has been a natural in the middle and has looked back to his best after last year's issues. Spurs are currently exceeding expectations massively and if they're to keep it up, this man will have played a major role. There are few forwards in the world who are on Son's level when he's at his best and considering he looks to be heading in that direction so far, he is certainly deserving of a spot here.

With such a big game ahead this Sunday, here's how Arsenal and Spurs' seasons have gone so far: