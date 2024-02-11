Highlights Usual favourites like Real Madrid and Manchester City are expected to go far in the Champions League but don't rule out upsets from the likes of Porto, Real Sociedad, and Lazio.

With the group stages done and dusted, it’s now time to get into the nitty-gritty of Europe’s most coveted club competition: the Champions League. Only the best 16 teams from across the continent – and arguably, the world – have the chance to compete and get their hands on what is deemed the pinnacle of club football.

Usual candidates such as Real Madrid and Manchester City have all secured passage into the round of 16. The latter will be vying for a second triumph on the bounce, all while the former will be looking to extend their status as the leading European side with 14 editions to their name already.

Porto, Real Sociedad and Lazio are among those looking to cause an upset, with them facing Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, respectively. In truth, it has been left completely open and landing on a winner is virtually impossible with even last year's finalists Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid – the only club to reach the final on three occasions without winning – still in the mix.

Deciding an ultimate team made from players plying their trade in the Round of 16 isn’t, however – and that’s exactly what GIVEMESPORT have done. From teams left in Europe’s top table, we have nailed down the best possible team from the stand-out goalkeeper to a front three that would strike fear into the most formidable of defences.

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Manchester City

Cool and composed enough to forge a career in the centre of midfield, Brazil ace Ederson has been an integral piece to the formidable Manchester City machine since his arrival in 2017 from Benfica. The academy ranks of the Portuguese giant are commonly known to produce and churn out incredible levels of talent – and Ederson is no different.

Regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers in modern football, the 30-year-old was initially targeted as, during Pep Guardiola’s embryonic years, the club were sorely missing a decent shot-stopper. Ederson stepped up and was welcomed with open arms as he could do it all: save shots, play long balls, evade oncoming pressure. He's a world-class goalkeeper in, doubtlessly, the best team in the world - why wouldn't he go in?

Ederson - Champions League Statistics Clubs Manchester City Games 65 Goals Conceded 69 Clean Sheets 32 Yellow Cards 5 Red Cards 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 11/02/24

Right back: Achraf Hakimi

Paris Saint-Germain

The club from the French capital managed to secure passage into the competition’s round of 16 stage by the skin of their teeth as they won only two out of six group stage outings. Central to their progression, however, was star full-back Achraf Hakimi.

His match-winning goal against former employers Borussia Dortmund was a moment that stood out for its importance – even if the Moroccan and his teammates were unaware of it at the time. Not only is he a threatening presence going forward, but the 25-year-old is defensively astute, too. As Paris Saint-Germain look to win the Champions League for the first time in their fabled history, Hakimi will be just as important as Kylian Mbappe and the like.

Achraf Hakimi - Champions League Statistics Clubs Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain Games 42 Goals 5 Assists 6 Yellow Cards 6 Red Cards 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 11/02/24

Centre-back: William Saliba

Arsenal

Here’s your daily reminder that Arsenal's William Saliba is just 22 years of age. Not only is the excelling Frenchman a man mountain - one that strikes fear into the best forwards in world football - but his composure and ability to play line-splitting passes is what makes him a cut above the rest.

At his tender age, he has sharply emerged as one the best centre-backs in the English top flight and, most certainly, one of the most domineering in Europe. His absence was a main factor in Arsenal’s title aspirations going out of the window last season – but with him fit and raring to go, who’s to say they won’t do it this time around?

William Saliba - Champions League Statistics Clubs Arsenal Games 6 Goals 0 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 0 Red Cards 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 11/02/24

Centre-back: Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid

Once a stalwart in the Chelsea defence, it is now Los Blancos who are benefiting from the German’s well-rounded abilities in the centre of defence. Antonio Rudiger, now 30, may not be the most conventional defender, but his commanding presence, defensive acumen and deceptively quick pace make him a brilliant figure for Carlo Ancelotti.

Things may have not gone swimmingly in Spain since his move from west London – but on his day, there are no better defenders in world football and his perfect concoction of the aforementioned facets of his game will make him an immovable object in the heart of the Madrid-based side’s back line.

Antonio Rudiger - Champions League Statistics Clubs AS Roma, Chelsea, Real Madrid Games 50 Goals 2 Assists 4 Yellow Cards 4 Red Cards 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 11/02/24

Left-back: Alphonso Davies

Bayern Munich

Commonly known as one of the fastest players plying their trade in the beautiful game right now, Alphonso Davies has been a regular feature in Bayern Munich teams since his move from Vancouver Whitecaps in January 2019. But there’s much more to the Canadian than just his blistering pace – as proven by his stunning Champions League quarter-final assist vs Barcelona in 2020.

Exemplifying a full-back who enjoys the effort of going forward and making a difference, Davies is the stand-out pick for a left-back. His skill when dribbling and perfect combination of pace and power make him a nuisance to play against, whether that’s while trying to take him on or trying to prevent him from creating a chance. A double-edged sword that Thomas Tuchel, no doubt, loves having in his squad.

Alphonso Davies - Champions League Statistics Clubs Bayern Munich Games 36 Goals 0 Assists 8 Yellow Cards 5 Red Cards 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 11/02/24

Centre midfield: Rodri

Manchester City

Many a debate has been had over Manchester City’s most important player. Names such as Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne are thrown out, though it is the Spaniard who can be likened to the glue. A tempo-dictating midfielder, who also has an eye for goal, Rodri has a superbly well-rounded tool kit.

Formerly of Atletico Madrid, the 27-year-old has emerged from the depths of Diego Simeone’s defensive-minded philosophy to becoming indispensable in Guardiola’s ideal way of playing. A true leader for the Premier League outfit, too, Rodri will prove key if Manchester City are to do the unthinkable and win four domestic titles on the trot.

Rodri - Champions League Statistics Clubs Atletico Madrid, Manchester City Games 52 Goals 3 Assists 2 Yellow Cards 7 Red Cards 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 11/02/24

Centre midfield: Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City

A collective sigh of worry was let off around Turf Moor by the travelling Manchester City contingent as De Bruyne, their star man, was dragged off in the 23rd minute via injury. And rightfully so – the Drongen-born ace is the best in the business in his position. Hailed as 'legend' by City boss Guardiola, the Belgian – viewed as one of the best foreign players in top-flight history – will go down in the club's mythology when he ups and leaves.

Upon his return to the turf, he has been in rampant form, notching five goal involvements (1G, 4A) in 215 minutes of Premier League action. Back with a glimmer of vengeance, there seems to be no ceiling to prevent his talent from growing exponentially and, slowly but surely, he’ll be back at the heart of everything Guardiola’s side muster this term.

Kevin De Bruyne - Champions League Statistics Clubs Chelsea and Manchester City Games 66 Goals 14 Assists 26 Yellow Cards 12 Red Cards 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 11/02/24

Centre midfield: Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid

After making a remarkably impressive start to life in the Spanish capital, it's so often been Jude Bellingham who has taken a game by the scruff of the neck when it’s needed the most during the current campaign – particularly at Europe’s top table.

The Englishman – still just 20 years of age – tucked home in each of his first four European outings for Los Blancos and turned provider in games against Napoli and Union Berlin. He’s been unstoppable domestically, too, and his latest two-goal haul against Girona proves his sharpshooter-like nature. Destined to become a Real Madrid legend – with already as many goals for Los Blancos as David Beckham managed – the young lad from Birmingham has the world at his feet.

Jude Bellingham - Champions League Statistics Clubs Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid Games 28 Goals 10 Assists 8 Yellow Cards 7 Red Cards 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 11/02/24

Right-wing: Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain

The general rule for this team is that the world’s brightest stars are shoe-horned in. So, here we have Mbappe in the right-wing berth. Not an ideal situation but his versatility has been showcased over the years and the Frenchman – despite where he is deployed across the front line – has a knack for dumbfounding defenders and slotting the ball past goalkeepers with ease.

With the Paris Saint-Germain superstar reportedly having ‘chosen to join’ Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, the days of him strutting his stuff for the Ligue 1 powerhouse are seemingly numbered. Hoping to go out with a bang, their captain would become a bona fide legend of the club if he could guide them to their first-ever Champions League triumph.

Kylian Mbappe - Champions League Statistics Clubs AS Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain Games 67 Goals 43 Assists 26 Yellow Cards 4 Red Cards 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 11/02/24

Striker: Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich waltzing into the knockout rounds was expected. But new boy Harry Kane ensured they did it in style with them enjoying a flawless run against the likes of Copenhagen, Galatasaray and Premier League giants Manchester United – and, as such, has become one of the greatest British players to play overseas. Their only slight hiccup came against the former when they drew 0-0.

It was odd to see the goal-gobbling Englishman not perform his trademark celebration against the Danish side, given that he bagged seven goal contributions during the group stage process. Looking to end his trophy drought during his first campaign in Germany, the former Tottenham Hotspur ace has the perfect opportunity to do so while leading the line for Thomas Tuchel and co.

Harry Kane - Champions League Statistics Clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich Games 38 Goals 25 Assists 8 Yellow Cards 4 Red Cards 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 11/02/24

Left-wing: Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid

There are not enough superlatives to describe what a phenomenal talent Vinicius Jr is. Having Mbappe join the former Flamengo ace – as the rumours suggest may happen – would be a match made in heaven and would, almost certainly, guarantee heaps of silverware for the Spanish side in years to come.

Vinicius has the flair of a true Brazilian, the mentality of a player at the top of their game and enough glitz and glamour to bamboozle whoever dares to try and thwart his attacking intent. One of the most valuable assets in world football right now, there are no limitations to what he can achieve in this day and age – and there’s a feeling that he is just getting started.