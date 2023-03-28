Bukayo Saka has been outstanding for Arsenal this season.

The Englishman has played a pivotal role as the Gunners occupy top spot in the Premier League with 10 games remaining.

He has started every match for Arsenal in England's top tier this season, scoring an impressive 12 goals and recording 11 assists.

Bukayo Saka to sign new mega contract with Arsenal

Tying down Saka to a long-term deal has been a priority for Arsenal over the past few months.

He had been attracting interest from several top clubs across Europe with his current contract expiring in the summer of 2024.

Saka's intention was to stay in north London, though, and he is now on the verge of signing a mammoth new contract with the club he has been at since the age of seven.

The Daily Mail have revealed that he is on the verge of signing a contract worth a cool £300,000-per-week.

His new deal with run until 2028, per the Guardian.

Saka will become the joint-ninth highest-paid player in the Premier League when he officially puts pen to paper, according to Capology.

The Premier League's 26 highest-paid players (all figures are per-week)

=20. Antony (Man Utd) - £200,000

=20. Harry Kane (Spurs) - £200,000

=20. Thomas Partey (Arsenal) £200,000

=20. Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) - £200,000

=20. Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool) - £200,000

=20. Wesley Fofana (Chelsea) - £200,000

=18. Rodri (Man City) - £220,000

=18 .Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) - £220,000

17. Phil Foden (Man City) - £225,000

16. Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) - £240,000

=13. John Stones (Man City) - £250,000

=13. Anthony Martial (Man Utd) - £250,000

=13. Reece James (Chelsea) - £250,000

12. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) - £265,000

11. N'Golo Kante (Chelsea) - £289,000

10. Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea) - £295,000

=9. Jack Grealish (Man City) - £300,000

=9. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) - £300,000 (once he signs his new deal)

8. Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) - £325,000

7. Raphael Varane (Man Utd) - £340,000

Raphael Varane celebrates in Man Utd vs Barcelona

=4. Casemiro (Man Utd) - £350,000

=4. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - £350,000

=4. Jadon Sancho (Man Utd) - £350,000

=2. David de Gea (Man Utd) - £375,000

=2. Erling Haaland (Man City) - £375,000

1. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) - £400,000

Kevin De Bruyne remains Premier League's highest-paid player

Saka is set to given a mammoth pay rise and overtake Jesus to become Arsenal's highest-paid player.

But there are still eight players that will be paid more than him in England's top tier.

That list includes four Man United players: Varane, Casemiro, Sancho and De Gea.

While De Bruyne, who earns £400,000-per-week at Man City, will remain the highest-paid player in England's top tier.